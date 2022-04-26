Bakkavor USA Issues Voluntary Recall of Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal Because of Possible Health Risk

Bakkavor USA of Charlotte, North Carolina announced a voluntary recall of Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The Whole Foods Market Red Lentil was distributed to Whole Foods Market stores in AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, and WY.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/bakkavor-usa-issues-voluntary-recall-whole-foods-market-red-lentil-dal-because-possible-health-risk