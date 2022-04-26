Two Judicial Branch Employees Honored with Caswell Awards for 45 Years of Public Service

Congratulations to two Judicial Branch employees with 45 years of public service who have been honored with the 2022 Richard Caswell Award. Anson County Clerk of Superior Court Marcus D. Hammonds and Chowan County Clerk of Superior Court Michael John McArthur are the honorees from the Judicial Branch. These two long-term elected clerks of superior court previously served with the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

“I would like to congratulate Clerk Hammonds and Clerk McArthur and thank them for their many years of service to North Carolinians,” said Chief Justice Paul Newby. “Clerks play a vital role in our Judicial Branch and help ensure that justice is administered without favor, denial, or delay.”

The prestigious Caswell Award is reserved for employees who have achieved the milestone of 45 years of service to the State of North Carolina. Administered by the Office of State Human Resources, this award recognizes employees for providing valuable and extended services in all areas of State government. It is named after Richard Caswell, who served as North Carolina’s first governor (1776-80, 1784-87), clerk of court in Orange County, state controller, and state senator. Like the award's namesake, honorees demonstrate an extraordinary commitment and dedication to the public.

The recipients are commended by Governor Roy Cooper and State Human Resources Director Barbara Gibson in a video message recognizing them for joining the distinguished ranks of long-serving employees who have eared the award established in tribute to North Carolina's first governor.