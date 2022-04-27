Barron & Newburger, P.C. Adds Talented Litigator to Establish Commercial Litigation Practice Group
Kurt Sauer Joins Barron & Newburger, P.C.AUSTN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kurt Sauer has joined Barron & Newburger, P.C. to establish and lead the firm’s new commercial litigation division. Kurt will be located in our Austin headquarters.
Kurt has practiced law in Austin, Texas for nearly 40 years and tries cases throughout Texas in state courts, federal district and bankruptcy courts and before Texas administrative tribunals. Kurt’s trial experience, mediation training and business background provide a solid foundation for resolving cases, whether by trial or negotiations.
With the hiring of Mr. Sauer, Barron & Newburger is establishing a separate commercial litigation practice group which will focus on growing its commercial litigation practice. This new division will build on the firm’s proven experience in trying complex commercial cases and will focus on business disputes and cases involving governmental misconduct.
“I have known Kurt for decades, and we are extremely excited to have him join our team and expand our commercial litigation practice. He is a tremendous addition to our firm” explained Manuel Newburger, a shareholder, and the co-founder of the firm. “Barron & Newburger is committed to helping clients find creative, economically sensible solutions to complex legal, problems. As a talented commercial litigator handling complex cases, Kurt will help us continue that tradition.”
“Joining Barron & Newburger is an outstanding opportunity,” according to Mr. Sauer. “I am excited to move my practice to this industry leader allowing me to work with a new team and significantly expand my practice into a broader geographic area and serve the evolving needs of our existing and future clients.”
Mr. Sauer is a three-time graduate of the University of Texas at Austin receiving his Bachelor of Business Administration, his Doctor of Jurisprudence, and his Master of Business Administration from the university. He is admitted to practice in the state courts of Texas, the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and all Federal District Courts in Texas.
About Barron & Newburger, P.C.
Barron & Newburger, P.C. is a national law firm based in Austin, Texas with offices across the United States. Our practices focus on financial services litigation and compliance; representation of creditors, trustees, and debtors in commercial bankruptcies; the guidance of law firms in ethical and risk management issues and the representation of businesses and individuals in complex litigation and appeals.
