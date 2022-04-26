All Together NM Fund coordinating donations for New Mexicans impacted by wildfires

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Tuesday that the All Together NM Fund is collecting donations for New Mexicans impacted by wildfires burning across the state. The funds will be distributed to affected New Mexico communities in coordination with local organizations for emergency shelter, food and water distribution, and access to medical support.

“It’s no surprise that New Mexicans from around the state have been reaching out asking how to support their neighbors – that’s the spirit of our state and our compassion for our communities,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I am grateful to the New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations for operating a trusted avenue for New Mexicans to deliver support to those affected by these devastating wildfires, and I thank community members for their donations to this important relief effort.”

Launched by the governor in collaboration with the New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations at the outset of the pandemic, the All Together NM Fund has awarded over $3 million in grants to food banks, food pantries, and small businesses across the state since March of 2020. The board of the Coalition of Community Foundations voted last week to approve the use of the fund for the purpose of supporting New Mexico communities impacted by ongoing wildfires. Nearly $100,000 of existing funds will first go toward providing emergency shelter for New Mexicans who have been displaced by wildfires and evacuations.

Donations to the fund will be tax-deductible and can be made through the website, www.AllTogetherNM.org. Gifts by check may be mailed to the Santa Fe Community Foundation, PO Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504 – please note “All Together NM Fund” on the check.