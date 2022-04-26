Submit Release
Detectives Seize 53 Pounds of Suspected Fentanyl Pills in Phoenix

A traffic stop near Central Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, led Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) detectives to the discovery of over 17 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills inside the 21-year-old driver’s vehicle. Detectives then obtained a search warrant for her Phoenix residence, where more than 35 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills were also seized. In total, detectives seized 53 pounds of fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $1.2 million.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, four out of every ten pills laced with fentanyl contain at least 2 milligrams of the synthetic opioid, a potentially lethal dose.

Drugs seized

