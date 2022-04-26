Solar Power of Oklahoma to offer Solar Insure
Extended warranty features software monitoring, coverage on parts and laborOKLAHOMA CITY , OK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Power of Oklahoma’s customers will now benefit from additional purchase protections for their investment. Solar Insure, an insurance-backed warranty, will now cover all SPO residential and commercial solar power systems. SPO is the only Oklahoma company to offer Solar Insure services.
“Providing support throughout the lifetime of the system is part of our commitment to customers,” said J.W. Peters, president of Solar Power of Oklahoma. “Solar Insure will give our customers peace of mind.”
The 30-year extended warranty features remote monitoring of solar panels and inverters, with coverage of repairs, including parts and labor. Solar Insure coverage is transferable from homeowner to homeowner with the sale of the home featuring a Solar Power of Oklahoma system. Find more information at https://www.solarinsure.com/.
Solar generation systems add to property value and provide a long-term investment for homeowners and commercial property owners, with significant savings on utility bills. On average, houses with solar power increase their residential property value by at least $15,000. Tax credits are available to offset up to 26% of installation costs through 2022.
Founded in 2017, Solar Power of Oklahoma is fully-owned and operated in Oklahoma. The company’s solar advisors work with home and business owners to custom design solar systems, which are then installed by SPO installers. Solar Power has installed more than 1,200 solar energy systems for customers throughout Oklahoma. Learn more at www.solarpowerok.com.
Callie Collins
+1 405-509-1598
collins@pricelang.com
Price Lang Public Relations