Aqfer Welcomes Kurt Abrahamson to its Board of Directors
Aqfer, a leading first-party marketing data cloud framework provider, is excited to announce the addition of Kurt Abrahamson to its Board of Directors.
— Kurt Abrahamson
Abrahamson’s 25+ years in the technology space building powerful teams and leading digital companies will help to further accelerate Aqfer’s recent growth and momentum in the marketing data management space. He has proven the ability to scale operations and transform start-up ventures into industry leaders. His management skills and leadership capacity to guide an organization to substantial growth and efficiency will be huge boons for Aqfer, as will his adeptness at designing and directing sales, marketing, and product development initiatives.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Kurt and to have someone with his expertise and experience join Aqfer’s Board of Directors,” said Daniel Jaye, CEO and co-founder of Aqfer. “Aqfer continues to change the way marketing solutions companies address their big data needs, and Kurt will be an amazing asset as we continue to build and deliver innovative and scalable solutions to address today’s most pressing big data marketing challenges.”
Aqfer recently completed an $11 million Series A funding round in November 2021, using the capital to increase the company headcount over the next 12 months and take the business to the next level. Scaling and strengthening the company’s go-to-market team includes investing in sales, marketing, and engineering roles.
"I welcome the opportunity to join the Board at Aqfer and am excited at what the future holds for the organization,” said Abrahamson. “Daniel Jaye and his team are building an exciting business around the scaling of big data in the enterprise. The solutions that Aqfer offers help organizations scale and capitalize on their marketing big data, which is critical for success in today’s data-driven world.”
Abrahamson began his career as the co-founder of Jupiter Communications. He built Jupiter from a small, 12-person group to 520 employees worldwide, establishing it as one of the leading Internet research organizations. He joined Google in 2003 to lead global sales efforts for the launch of AdSense. He managed a team of 40 through the initial 18-month launch of one of Google’s most successful products.
Abrahamson is currently an advisor and board member to a variety of start-ups. He is Executive Chairman of brrr; Chairman of ShareThis; and a Director at Amify. He also advises the podcast platform Sounder.
About Aqfer
Aqfer offers solutions to help companies overcome today’s big data marketing challenges by slashing the complexity and cost of data management and discovery, while delivering real-time insights to optimize marketing efforts. Learn more at www.aqfer.com.
Wes Marsh
Aqfer
+1 646-535-5351
wmarsh@aqfer.com