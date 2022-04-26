Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,476 in the last 365 days.

Excavation Work on Interstate 99 to Begin Ahead of High-Tensioned Cable Guide Rail Installation in Blair County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Grannas Brothers Stone & Asphalt Co., Inc., of Hollidaysburg, will begin excavation work on Tuesday, May 3, along Interstate 99 in Snyder Township, Blair County.

On Tuesday, the contractor will start clearing areas in the center median for a mowing strip in preparation for installation of a high-tensioned cable guide rail. This work will take place along 6.4-miles of the interstate, from the Tyrone Exit, North to 4 miles beyond the Bald Eagle Exit.

North and southbound traffic in this area will travel single-laned, under daylight flagging operations. No traffic delays are expected. PennDOT advises motorists to use caution and to drive slowly and carefully through all areas of the work zone. This portion of the project will be completed by May 13.

Other work for this project includes placement of a 2A sub-base and 9.5 mm leveling course. None of the work is weather dependent.

All work, including the placement of the guide rail, for this $2 million project will be completed later this year at a time yet to be determined.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter  and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

You just read:

Excavation Work on Interstate 99 to Begin Ahead of High-Tensioned Cable Guide Rail Installation in Blair County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.