Excavation Work on Interstate 99 to Begin Ahead of High-Tensioned Cable Guide Rail Installation in Blair County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Grannas Brothers Stone & Asphalt Co., Inc., of Hollidaysburg, will begin excavation work on Tuesday, May 3, along Interstate 99 in Snyder Township, Blair County.

On Tuesday, the contractor will start clearing areas in the center median for a mowing strip in preparation for installation of a high-tensioned cable guide rail. This work will take place along 6.4-miles of the interstate, from the Tyrone Exit, North to 4 miles beyond the Bald Eagle Exit.

North and southbound traffic in this area will travel single-laned, under daylight flagging operations. No traffic delays are expected. PennDOT advises motorists to use caution and to drive slowly and carefully through all areas of the work zone. This portion of the project will be completed by May 13.

Other work for this project includes placement of a 2A sub-base and 9.5 mm leveling course. None of the work is weather dependent.

All work, including the placement of the guide rail, for this $2 million project will be completed later this year at a time yet to be determined.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105