PennDOT Butler County Maintenance Crews to Perform General Roadway Maintenance Operations

Indiana, PA – PennDOT District 10 is announcing that Butler County Maintenance Crews have started roadway maintenance work for the summer.

The maintenance crews are seeking waste material dump sites, primarily in the Cranberry Township area. Property owners who are interested in receiving the fill should contact the Butler County PennDOT Office at 724-284-8800, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm for a release form.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

