Global Space University launches courses and certifications
We are excited to bring together students from all walks of life, all with an interest in increasing their knowledge of space operations!”TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Space University announced the rollout of its Space Professional Certification Program, which aims to raise and normalize global standards for space professionals and validate knowledge, skills, and experience for practitioners in the space domain. Global Space University is the Space Force Association’s education and training platform, which has partnered with ISR University, a subsidiary of Integrity ISR, LLC, to make professional space training courses and certification available to a global audience.
The Space Professional Certification Program verifies credentials and establishes credibility in a rapidly growing, exciting, and diverse field. Three certifications (Space Professional I, Space Professional II, Space Executive Professional) provide clients and partners with confidence by adhering to stringent professional standards. They also show the participants' readiness in the field through continuous education, training, experiential learning, and commitment to expand expertise and remain relevant in a highly competitive market.
To support these certifications, Global Space University launched a series of space courses, ranging from beginner to advanced level, that allow those without access to traditional military space training to meet Space Professional Certification requirements.
The courses are designed for civilians looking to advance their careers in Space through increased knowledge of space operations and technical expertise, military personnel wanting to augment military training, and university students looking for practical applications of space theory.
“We are excited to bring together students from different walks of life, all with an interest in increasing their knowledge of space operations! Our core philosophy of utilizing instructional best practices and practical application exercises allows our graduates to execute their newfound knowledge in real-world operations upon course completion,” said Danielle Storan, President of Integrity ISR. “Our ultimate goal is to enable the US and its allies to dominate the ultimate high ground, and ensuring the broad availability of high quality training and certification of skills marks a huge leap forward in that effort.”
Global Space University students will learn from top Space, Military, and Industry experts. Seminars are offered in-person, while virtual courses are offered in the evening to meet the needs of working individuals seeking to enhance their knowledge and career opportunities. Virtual courses are taught by live instructors who encourage spirited student discussion. Small class sizes guarantee low student-to-instructor ratios and enable students to create relationships and build community with their peers from within the industry.
The first course-- Space Operational Environment & Space Systems—is an 8 –week online course, scheduled from June 6- July 31, 2022. The course ends with a challenging Capstone project with a senior space professional designed to test the students' application of knowledge. To learn more or to register, go to globalspaceuniversity.org . The deadline for registration for this session is May 25, 2022. Upon successful completion of this course, students will be awarded their Space Professional I Certification.
Later this year, GSU will offer a second path to certification: a virtual testing option for those that fulfill the eligibility criteria. A “Test + Transfer Credits” option guarantees applicants meet domain experience and training requirements. Both the GSU course and the Test + Transfer Credits options ensure that students demonstrate mastery in the certification’s core competencies.
About The Space Force Association (SFA): The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association. The SFA's sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function of providing support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
About Integrity ISR: Integrity ISR offers a wide range of services for C4ISR and Space strategy, training, and operations that enable ISR and Space personnel to operate in any domain under any conditions, from permissive to highly contested/denied environments. Integrity ISR’s number one priority is to strengthen U.S. national security by increasing U.S. readiness and lethality, building the capabilities of U.S. allies, and fostering increased interoperability for tomorrow's coalition warfighters. ISR's partnership with SFA will allow them to bring space training to SFA members around the globe! For more information on Integrity ISR, visit www.integrityisr.com
