Online applications and nominations for the 2022 International Literacy Prizes are now open

UNESCO has just opened its call for applications for the prestigious UNESCO International Literacy Prizes. All champions in the field of literacy learning are encouraged to apply and nominating entities to be ready to engage and nominate their favourite candidates from around the world. Like every year, UNESCO will reward six individuals or organizations for their outstanding projects that promote literacy learning and for this year’s edition are requested to reflect around the theme ‘Transforming literacy learning spaces’.

The theme aims to present the different existing learning spaces (work, school, family, learning centers) and highlight the relation and various interconnections among them.

Since 1967, the UNESCO International Literacy Prizes have rewarded excellence and innovation in the field of literacy. Over 506 projects and programmes around the world have already received recognition and support for their excellent work.

Who can apply and who can nominate?

The application is open to all governments, non-governmental organizations and individuals who, through projects and programmes, contribute to the promotion and advancement of literacy learning.

All applications should be submitted to the nominating entities, the National Commission for UNESCO in the country of the programme, or an NGO that is in an official partnership with UNESCO, who are encouraged to communicate the nominated individuals, institutions and organizations to UNESCO.

The nominations will be assessed by an independent International Jury, composed of five experts on the basis of the selection criteria. Based on the recommendations of the International Jury, the Director-General of UNESCO will select the finalists to be awarded at the occasion of International Literacy Day on 8 September.

Candidates can submit their applications through the online platform. Details about the application and nomination process are on the UNESCO International Literacy Prizes’ website

Deadlines:

Deadline for candidates to submit applications to nominating entities: 6 June 2022 (midnight, Paris time).

Deadline for nominating entities to submit their nominations to UNESCO: 20 June 2022 (midnight, Paris time).

About the Prizes

In order to promote and support the development of effective literacy practices around the world and advance the literacy agenda to close the literacy gap of approximately 773 million, every year UNESCO launches two prestigious literacy Prizes, which reward six laureates in total:

The UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize (3 awards): established in 1989 and supported by the Government of the Republic of Korea. It gives special consideration to programmes that promote mother language-based literacy development. Each UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize winner receives a medal, a diploma and US$20,000.

(3 awards): established in 1989 and supported by the Government of the Republic of Korea. It gives special consideration to programmes that promote mother language-based literacy development. Each UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize winner receives a medal, a diploma and US$20,000. The UNESCO Confucius Prize for Literacy (3 awards): established in 2005 and supported by the Government of the People’s Republic of China. This Prize recognizes programmes that promote literacy, including functional literacy, leveraging technological environments, in support of adults in rural areas and out-of-school youth. Each UNESCO Confucius Prize for Literacy winner receives a medal, a diploma and US$30,000.

More information: