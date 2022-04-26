Artificial Intelligence Company Enters into Technology Transfer Agreement with the National Security Agency

The demand for enterprise-level IoT security is expected to grow to $13.94B by 2028

Isidore has the potential to offer classical and post-quantum security to protect a wide range of public and private infrastructure and edge devices ” — Eric Adolphe

SAN ANTONIO, TX, US, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio, Tx., April 20, 2022 -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI) announced that it recently signed a non-exclusive technology transfer, and Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Department of Defense/National Security Agency (NSA) to assess use cases and commercialize quantum-resistant cryptographic technology, augmented by a real-time machine learning capability. The research also leverages fog computing to create blobs of fogs to facilitate secure multi-point to multi-point communication in critical infrastructure.

“The anticipated outcome of the CRADA is Isidore Quantum™, a new low-cost hardware, and software solution to address secure decentralized wireless communications in a way that would be virtually unhackable. Isidore has the potential to offer classical and post-quantum security to protect a wide range of public and private infrastructure and edge devices. Potential use cases include Intelligent Transportation Systems, nanosatellites, autonomous weapons systems, Internet of Things (IoT)/Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), SCADA, VIP mobile phones, cryptocurrency and digital asset infrastructure, laptops, and tablets,” said Eric Adolphe, CEO and co-founder of Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

Forward Edge-AI has partnered with Bowie State University (BSU) through NSA’s Minority Serving Institution (MSI) CRADA and Scalable Partnerships Accessing Research and Commercialization (SPARC) Program. The MSI CRADA allows the NSA workforce to engage with a variety of MSI’s such as Historically Black Colleges/Universities (HBCUs) to conduct R&D focused on the topic areas of Internet of Things (IoT) Research, National Cyber-Security posture, and cyber Analysis Research, and Secure Composition and System Science Research. The SPARC program is a partnership with the NSA that leverages student-led research to uncover the commercial potential of NSA-patented technology. BSU’s Computer Technology students study programming, cybersecurity, networking, data science, IoT, cloud computing, web services, database design and development to ensure students possess a deep understanding of how computers work and interface within networks and how to protect the integrity/security of networked technology.

Forward Edge-AI has also partnered with Total Network Services (TNS) to pair Isidore™ with that company’s Universal Communication Identifier (UCID). UCID is the world's first blockchain-enabled service for supply chain security, device management, software licensing, and equipment tracking. UCID can provide an immutable, verifiable record of every network device. “In tandem, Isidore and UCID will deliver an unparalleled level of security to any IoT ecosystem,” says TNS CEO Thomas Carter.

About Forward Edge-AI:

Since its foundation in 2019, the goal of Forward Edge AI, Inc. is to become the dominant player in Artificial Intelligence and lead the revolution in augmenting edge technology with human intelligence.

About Total Network Services:

Total network services is an ecosystem of apps and technologies enabling the new blockchain economy. At TNS we see blockchain as a key component to creating a sustainable future for technology, commerce, and trade. We’re achieving this by providing the infrastructure and services for the potential of blockchain to be realized for the everyday user and enterprise entity.

Contact: Jonathan Alvarado, Concentric Media Inc., 916-517-8760, jon@concentricmedia.co

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in U.S. federal and Canadian securities laws. Such statements are generally identifiable by the terminology used such as "may," "plans," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "forecasts," "budgets," "targets" or other similar wording suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements.

