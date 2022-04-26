Automotive Fuel Injection Market To Cross USD 78 Billion By 2027, Registering a CAGR of 6%- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

The Global Automotive Fuel Injection Market has Witnessed Enormous Growth in the last few years

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automotive Fuel Injection Market” information by Technology, by Components, by Fuel Type, by Sales Channel and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 78 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6% by 2027.

The fuel injection system's function is to enhance and regulate the fuel/air ratio entering the vehicle's engine. Electronic sensors and components make up the injection system. It should be accurately adjusted in order to boost efficiency and engine power while reducing gas consumption. The fuel injection system is usually indirect in gasoline engine automobiles, with gasoline infused into the inlet port or input manifold rather than directly into the combustion chambers. This guarantees that the air and fuel are mixed well before entering the chamber. On the other hand, gasoline direct injection is an advanced injection technology for gasoline engines delivering better performance and significant pollution savings and fuel consumption. However, most diesel engines use direct injection, in which diesel is infused directly into a cylinder filled with compressed air.

The launch of gasoline into an internal combustion engine is usually called an automobile fuel injection. This is commonly done with a fuel infuser. The fuel injection system is mostly used to offer smoother and consistent throttle response and better fuel economy. The utilization of fuel injection systems usually eradicates the need for a mechanical choke. The consistently rising global automobile manufacturing propels the requirement for vehicle fuel injection systems. In addition, stringent environmental rules governing car emissions and the increasing demand for fuel economy are also likely to catalyze the market's growth over the forecasted era.

The global automotive fuel injection market has prominent players such as:

Keihin Corporation (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)

Magneti Marelli (Italy)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hitachi Limited (Japan)

Edelbrock, LLC (US)

Carter Fuel System (US)

The global market for automotive fuel injection has witnessed enormous growth in the last few years. The major aspect causing an upsurge in the market's growth is the increasing vehicle production leading to the growing requirement for fuel economy. Furthermore, the strict pollution regulations being imposed by the governments across several regions worldwide are projected to boost the market's growth over the coming years. Moreover, the increasing demand for two-wheelers across countries such as Brazil, India, and China is likely to impact the market's growth positively over the forecasted timeframe. Vehicle production worldwide decides the requirement for automotive fuel injection systems. Enhanced power output, fuel efficiency, and serious exhaust emissions regulations are factors causing an upsurge in the market's growth over the assessment era. In addition, the increasing demand for two-wheelers in nations such as Brazil, India, and China is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the players worldwide.

Apart from all the factors propelling the market's growth, certain aspects are anticipated to hamper the market's growth. The factors such as strict safety requirements and high maintenance costs associated with fuel injection systems are projected to impede the market's growth. In addition, the increasing complexity of fuel injection system services across several service providers.

The automotive fuel injection market has been fragmented into several segments based on vehicle types, components, sales channels, technology, fuel types, and regions.

Based on application, the automotive fuel injection market is divided into fuel pumps, electronic control units (ECU), pressure regulators, fuel injectors, and sensors.

The global market for automotive fuel injection is split into commercial vehicles and passenger cars based on end-users.

The global market for automotive fuel injection is analyzed across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The MRFR analysis report suggests that the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the global market for automotive fuel injection over the assessment timeframe. The regional market's growth is mainly attributed to the increasing disposable income. Furthermore, the increasing purchasing power, especially in countries like India and China, is projected to catalyze the regional market's growth over the forecasted era.

The automobile fuel injection market for the North American region is anticipated to register a significant growth rate over the forecasted era. The regional market's growth is mainly credited to the increasing demand for vehicle fuel injectors for off-road applications.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Automotive Fuel Injection Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on most market sectors worldwide. The automotive industry is no different than others. The market sector has had a major impact due to the COVID-19 prevalence in recent times. The pandemic led to major economic disruption across the globe. The changes in customer behavior and economic conditions across the globe have caused a major disruption in the market's performance. In 2019, the market witnessed a severe fall in the new car production in various regions across the globe, including major markets such as India, China, and Germany. The industry was anticipating a resurgence in 2020 to switch the void left by the breakout of COVID-19. Still, the outbreak has shattered those aspirations and produced a tense scenario for industry stakeholders owing to the widespread effect.

