Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market to Grow at 9.77% During 2022-2027 | IMARC Group
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”The global tire pressure monitoring system market size reached a value of US$ 5.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.77% during 2022-2027.
A tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) represents an electronic system that is used to maintain adequate air pressure in the tires of vehicles. The commonly used monitoring systems include direct and indirect TPMS. The former uses a sensor mounted on the wheels to measure the pressure in each tire, while the latter works with the antilock braking system (ABS) speed sensors to monitor the air pressure. A tire pressure monitoring system provides real-time information about the tire pressure to the driver via a pictogram display or a simple low-pressure warning light. It is extensively utilized across the globe to analyze potential risks associated with the changes in the pressure and temperature of the tires while improving overall vehicle safety.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Report Metric
Historical: 2016-2021
Base Year: 2021
Forecast Year: 2022-2027
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Trends:
The expanding automotive sector is one of the key factors driving the tire pressure monitoring system market. Additionally, the shifting preferences among consumers towards advanced driver-assistance systems (ADASs) for ensuring optimum safety on the road are further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, several technological advancements, such as the integration of energy harvesting and display systems to offer insights and data regarding the health of the vehicle, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the launch of favorable initiatives by government bodies aimed at minimizing the instances of road accidents and casualties is anticipated to fuel the tire pressure monitoring system market over the forecasted period.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tire-pressure-monitoring-system-market/requestsample
Global Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
ATEQ, Bartec USA LLC, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Knorr Brake Holding Corporation), Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Denso Corporation, Hamaton Automotive Technology Co. Ltd. (Hangzhou Hamaton Intelligent Control Holdings Co. Ltd.), Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Nira Dynamics AB, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd., Sensata Technologies Inc. and WABCO Holdings Inc. (ZF Friedrichshafen AG).
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, technology, vehicle type and distribution channel.
Breakup by Type:
Direct TPMS
Indirect TPMS
Breakup by Technology:
Intelligent TPMS
Conventional TPMS
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
OEMs
Aftermarket
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3vdrvfo
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization
TOC for the Report:
Preface
Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
Introduction
Global Market
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Price Analysis
Competitive Landscape
Other Reports:
Commercial Telematics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027
Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: https://bit.ly/3OkCCup
Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market Share : Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026
Telehandler Market: https://bit.ly/3rCRnPt
Automated Fare Collection Market: https://bit.ly/36qhlyk
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Outlook- https://bit.ly/3dOyPVf
Voltage Regulators Market: https://bit.ly/3L1uLAh
System Integration Market Research Report: https://bit.ly/3getFEz
Automotive Thermal System Market: https://bit.ly/3uWKqep
Automotive Slipper Clutch Market: https://bit.ly/3OoDvSX
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here