JOB ALERT: Louisiana Medicaid is hiring analysts

Louisiana Medicaid is hiring analysts to provide eligibility assistance to members and applicants as well as important policy and procedure information. The positions are located in offices across the state including Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans, Opelousas, Shreveport and Thibodaux.

Visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/louisiana and search “Medicaid analyst” for more information or to apply.

Those interested can also learn more by attending any of the following in-person job fairs or recruiting events here.

This initiative is part of the Louisiana Department of Health's (LDH) Fiscal Year 2022 Business Plan, Together: Building a Stronger LDH and a Healthier Louisiana.