“CELEBRATIONS CHATTER” PODCAST LAUNCHES HOSTED BY JIM MCCANN, FOUNDER, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
Conversations with leading experts will help listeners enhance relationships, establish meaningful connections, and celebrate moments big and small.
We created Celebrations Chatter to share forward valuable insights about relationships and the human experience from some of the world’s leading experts to help make people’s lives richer and better.”JERICHO, NY, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Celebrations Chatter," a new thought-provoking podcast hosted by Jim McCann, Founder, 1-800-Flowers.com debuts today. The podcast features insightful conversations with leading experts and notable individuals from a variety of fields to help listeners build meaningful connections, as they express and celebrate moments big and small in personal and business relationships.
— Jim McCann, Founder and Chairman, 1-800-Flowers.com
"Celebrations Chatter" reflects an extension of the Celebrations Pulse weekly newsletter, launched early in the pandemic intended to help keep customers connected to friends and loved ones, and which quickly grew to 7.5 million subscribers. Each week, Jim speaks with subject matter experts and thought leaders - especially on difficult subjects, and then #ShareItForward, serving as a conduit to communicating their wealth of knowledge to an audience that could find value in it. The podcast is available on Apple, Google, Spotify and other popular podcast platforms, with new episodes to be released every other week.
“We created "Celebrations Chatter" to share forward valuable insights about relationships and the human experience from some of the world’s leading experts,” said Jim McCann, Founder and Chairman of 1-800-Flowers.com. “With each episode featuring a different, highly knowledgeable guest who can help make people’s lives richer and better, we expect our podcast to become a regular resource for those interested in enhancing their relationships.”
The first episodes feature guests and topics including:
· Dr. Chloe Carmichael, on channeling nervous energy, the evolution of fatherhood, and owning mistakes;
· Dr. Dan Cordaro, on mental health and mindfulness;
· Ashley Hunter, on mentorship and managing adult friendships;
· Josh Tesh, on finding purpose;
· Amanda Kloots, on relationships, loss and resilience.
To #ShareItForward, "Celebrations Chatter" subscribers will receive exclusive access to the Celebrations Pulse newsletter, behind-the-scenes podcast content, and weekly interactive community building resources to help listeners learn, come together and enhance their meaningful connections.
To subscribe to the "Celebrations Chatter" podcast and receive text alerts, please visit: https://bit.ly/3D6Wmg4.
About Jim McCann
Jim McCann is the founder and chairman of 1-800-Flowers.com. as well as a business leader, author, and philanthropist with a passion for helping people deliver smiles. Devoted to helping others, he also founded Smile Farms, a 501(c)3 organization that provides meaningful jobs in agricultural settings to young adults and adults with developmental disabilities.
Susan Mallory
Mission1 Public Relations
+ +1 551-404-3963
Susan@Mission1PR.com