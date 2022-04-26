Former Springboro Superintendent Sentenced Following Convictions in Mileage Reimbursement Scheme

Columbus – The former superintendent of Springboro Community City Schools in Warren County was ordered to make restitution of more than $2,500 and sentenced to three years of probation after he was convicted of stealing mileage reimbursements from the district, Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Special Investigation Unit announced.

Daniel Schroer was indicted in August 2021 and pleaded guilty in early March to criminal counts of tampering with records and theft in office, both felonies, and filing a false disclosure statement and representation by a public official, both misdemeanors, in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

The charges were the result of an investigation by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit and the Ohio Ethics Commission that determined Schroer took advantage of his role as superintendent to falsely report travel and improperly receive reimbursements from the district.

The loss to Springboro Community City Schools was $1,291.66, which Schroer earlier repaid. He was also ordered Thursday, as part of his sentencing, to pay an additional $1,291.66 in audit costs (state law caps such restitution at the amount stolen, regardless of the actual audit costs involved).

