Bitumen Emulsifier Market Expected to Grow from $113.6 Million in 2018 to $157.9 Million in 2026 | Exclusively Available [270-Pages] by Research Dive

By 2026, the global bitumen emulsifier market is predicted to grow immensely, chiefly due to the increase in road construction activities. Also, increase in construction of buildings and pavements is expected to boost the modified bitumen emulsions sub-segment of this market in the forecast timeframe. Market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest rate by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the newly published Research Dive report, the global bitumen emulsifier market is anticipated to rise from $113.6 million in 2018 to $157.9 million in 2026. This comprehensive Research Dive report presents a brief outlook of the current framework of the bitumen emulsifier market including its priority features like growth drivers, growth opportunities, restraints, and hindrances during the forecast timeframe of 2019-2026. The report also contains all the crucial market figures to help new entrants understand the market easily.

Dynamics of the Market:

Drivers: Increasing road construction activities, since the last decade, across the globe is predicted to be the primary growth driver of the bitumen emulsifier market. Further, growing investments and massive upgrades in the infrastructure sector is anticipated to augment the growth rate of this market in the forecast timeframe.

Opportunities: Government initiatives in several countries to ease the process of infrastructure development is predicted to present massive growth opportunities to the market. Apart from this, growth in the rate of construction of highways and roadways is expected to boost the market even further.

Restraints: However, according to market analysts, negative impact on environment caused by bitumen emulsifiers might become a restraint in the growth of the bitumen emulsifier market.

Segments of the Market:

The ResearchDive report has fragmented the bitumen emulsifier market across different segments such as product type, application, setting type, end user, and region.

Product Type: Cationic Sub-segment to be the Most Lucrative

By product type, the cationic sub-segment is expected to generate the highest yield of $121.3 million during the forecast period. Cationic bitumen emulsifiers are in great demand as they can be easily mixed with water and other chemical additives to produce a stable aggregator which can be applied to pavements. This increased demand is predicted to boost the cationic sub-segment in coming years.

Application: Mixing Sub-segment to be the Most Profitable

By application, the mixing sub-segment is expected to be the most dominant sub-segment of the bitumen emulsifier market and reach $52.6 million by 2026. The increase in road constructions activities across the world is the main factor behind the growth of this sub-segment as hot bitumen is mixed with water in order to use it in construction of roadways and highways.

Setting Type: Rapid Setting Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant

By setting type, the rapid setting sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable sub-segment of the bitumen emulsifier market and reach $65.6 million by 2026. Rapid setting type is mainly in demand due to the influence of mixing application type of bitumen emulsifier. This is expected to be the primary growth driver of this sub-segment.

End User: Modified Bitumen Emulsions Sub-segment to Have the Largest Market Share

By end user, the modified bitumen emulsions sub-segment is expected to generate the highest yield of $28.6 million by 2026. Modified bitumen emulsions have been in a great demand over the last few years, primarily due to their increased usage in construction of buildings and pavements. This increased demand is expected to boost the growth of this sub-segment in coming years.

Region: Market in the Asia-Pacific Region to be the Fastest Growing

By regional analysis, the bitumen emulsifier market in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing one and is predicted to reach $59.1 million by 2026. The ever-growing infrastructure activities such as construction of buildings, roadways, highways, etc. in the developing economies like India and China, is predicted to become the leading growth driver of the market in this region.

Prominent Market Players:

Some prominent players in the bitumen emulsifier market are

Indian Oil Corporation JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation Total S.A. British Petroleum Royal Dutch Shell Plc China Petrochemical Corporation Marathon Oil Company Chevron Texaco Corporation Nynas AB.

These players are introducing and coming up with new technological advancements and innovations to gain a primacy in the market.

For instance, in July 2020, Indian Oil Corporation, an India state-run oil company, announced a collaboration with Total Inc., a French oil and gas corporation to manufacture high-quality bitumen variants and derivatives in order to meet the growing demands of the road construction industry. This collaboration is expected to help both the partners extensively in increasing their market share.

Finally, this comprehensive report also summarizes many crucial facets of the bitumen emulsifier market including product portfolio, latest strategic developments, financial performance of the key players, and SWOT analysis.

