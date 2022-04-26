Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) Market is Expected to Reach USD 25.70 at a CAGR of 7.5% Billion by 2030

Reports And Data

Polyester POY Market is Increasing demand from the textile industry and automotive industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) market is expected to reach USD 32.03 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing applications of Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) amongst the end-users.

The increasing use of Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) in the textile industry is likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) possess good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, and as a result, finds extensive application in various types of apparel fabrics. It is used to make fashionable dresses, weather-resistant clothing, and is a preferred material for children’s wear.

Growing demand from the construction industry is likely to boost the market demand. Polyester Fiber Reinforced Concrete (PFRC) is used in cement concrete pavement material. Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) is resistant to alkali attacks, and PFRC finds usage as overlays and in pavement quality concrete. The application of fibers may result in cement saving of nearly 10.0%, and with fly ash, the cement saving may be increased to about 35.0%. Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn), owing to their non-biodegradable property, are used in cement concrete road works, thereby assisting in the conservation of the environment.

Major companies profiled in the global market report include - Tongkun Group Co. Ltd., Shenghong Corp., Xin Feng Ming Group, Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., William Barnet & Son LLC, Hengli Group, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Polyfibre Industries, Toray Industries Inc., and GreenFiber International SA, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) is a kind of Polyester, which is the primary Polyester POY (Partially Oriented Yarn) is produced by polymerizing and spinning processes. It is mostly used as a key raw material for drawn textured yarn (DTY).

By material, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) held a larger market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 7.7% in the forecast period. The market dominance of this grade is owing to the offering of high strength and lightweight properties.

By application, tire cord contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 7.2% in the forecast period. Tire cord fabrics find application as strengthening materials for tires and developed to maintain the structural shape of the tires and support automotive weight, thereby having a considerable impact on tire performance.

North American market, led by the U.S., held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of 6.7% in the forecast period.

Market Key Dynamics:

Rising demand from the automotive sector

Increasing automobile sales across the globe is in turn rising demand for automotive fabrics. Polyester yarns are one of the leading automotive fabric materials that are available in various forms such as filament, spun, and air texturized. They are extensively used in automotive applications for their superior properties such as good pilling, abrasion, and lightfastness. Increasing number of automobile manufacturers are showing interest in providing various types of automotive fabrics to their customers, which is driving market revenue growth.

Growth of the textile industry, especially in emerging countries

Growing demand for apparel from fashion industry coupled with the availability of various textures and colors are major factors leading to the textile industry growth in emerging markets. In addition, growing e-commerce websites providing easy access to customers across the world is expected to boost demand for textiles in near future. Polyester yarn find applications in textile industry such as draw warping techniques for warp knitting, weaving, twisting, dyeing, and others. Moreover, they come with various cross-sections such as plain round, triangular, trilobal, and circular. Increasing usage of polyester partially oriented yarns in textile applications is expected to increase market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Segments covered in the report:

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Poly-1, 4-Cyclohexylene Dimethylene (PCDT)

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Tire Cords

Mechanical Rubber Goods

Non-Woven Fabrics

Apparels

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

