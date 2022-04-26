Managed DNS Service Market Trends, Opportunity and Challenges, Top Manufacturers, SWOT Analysis and Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidence of distributed denial of service attacks is a significant factor driving global managed DNS service market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report, titled ‘Global Managed DNS Service Market ’, posted via way of means of Emergen Research, is expected to witness a good-sized increase charge over the forecast length of 2020-2028. Managed DNS carrier marketplace in Europe accounted for the second-biggest marketplace proportion in 2020, attributed to a developing variety of SMEs the usage of controlled DNS offerings for his or her website. In addition, the increase of retail, banking and monetary offerings, and IT and telecommunications sectors is spurring marketplace increase withinside the region.

The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Managed DNS Service Market, with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to the increasing incidence of Distributed Denial Of Service (DDoS) attacks. A distributed denial of service gains from serval security vulnerabilities in systems and directs large web traffic to a web-based application or website. Such attacks may cause servers to crash and make the web application or website unusable, thereby impacting customer service and leading to substantial revenue loss. Managed DNS providers offer several benefits such as improved security for large-scale attacks and failover DNS strategy, and improved performance, enabling smooth operation and performance of website/web app.

The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information on the market by type, geography, product application, and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2028 aims at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.

Key Highlights of Report

The solutions segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of tax management software across various industries is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The indirect tax segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to the increasing need for advanced software to measure indirect taxes quickly and accurately.

The cloud segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of cloud-based tax management software to optimize mobility and decentralize data storage.

Top key vendors in Managed DNS Service Market include are: GoDaddy Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, Akamai Technologies Inc., Cloudflare Inc., NuSEC LLC, Google LLC, CDNetworks, and CloudfloorDNS.

Global Managed DNS Service Market revenue growth is primarily driven by a variety of factors and trends, some of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments in strategic agreements and mergers, and rapidly growing competition in the Managed DNS Service Market.

Research Methodology

The Managed DNS Service Market report is created using primary and secondary research. Primary research involves the collection of first-hand information from the industry players by our team. Secondary research involves the collection of information from various paid and unpaid sources which is backed by industry experts and analysts.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Managed DNS Service Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this Managed DNS Service Market market space?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Managed DNS Service Market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline

Emergen Research has segmented the global Managed DNS Service Market Are :

Managed DNS Service Market Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

DDoS Protection

GeoDNS

Anycast Network

Others

Managed DNS Service Market Server Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Primary Server

Secondary Server

Managed DNS Service Market End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Education

Government

Others

Regional Analysis:

The global Managed DNS Service Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Managed DNS Service Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.

Overview of the Managed DNS Service Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis\

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

Finally, all aspects of the Managed DNS Service Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

