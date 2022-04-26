UM wins prize in group category of Asia-Pacific M&A Moot Competition

MACAU, April 26 - Students from the University of Macau (UM) Faculty of Law (FLL) recently won a second prize in the group category of the Tenth Asia-Pacific M&A Moot Competition. FLL student Lin Kaijun won the Best Team Member Award and the Best Performance Award. In addition, Lin was awarded the junior merger and acquisition (M&A) fellowship by the China Mergers and Acquisitions Association (CMAA).

Held on the internet, this year’s competition attracted 16 teams from universities such as Peking University, Tsinghua University, Taiwan University, and UM. During the event, the participating teams conducted simulations of different real-world problems in merger and acquisition, including those involving topics such as industry analysis, valuation, taxation, and legal affairs. Wei Lidong, president of CMAA, says that the competition provides an opportunity for future M&A professionals and experts to exchange ideas and learn from each other, which will have a positive and far-reaching impact on talent training and the development of the industry.

The UM team consisted of Evangelina Ao, captain of the team and PhD student, and master’s students Yang Suijia, Li Yanrong, and Lin Kaijun, as well as undergraduate students Ho Im Mei and Chan Leong Seng. Their supervisor was Leong Cheng Hang, senior instructor in the FLL.

The Asia Pacific M&A Moot Competition is an annual event for academics and industry practitioners in the Asia Pacific region. It aims to establish a platform for exchange between faculty members and students from universities in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, as well as overseas countries. It also aims to promote dialogue between the business and academic communities on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. The competition is also used to nurture future M&A talent in the Asia-Pacific region and globally. This year’s competition was jointly held by the Faculty of Law of the Macau University of Science and Technology and CMAA, with assistance from the College of Law of Chengchi University.