Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2022 opens in May revealing the power of museums and the beauty of humanity

MACAU, April 26 - In order to celebrate the International Museum Day on 18 May, 20 museums in Macao co-organize the annual event of the museum sector, the “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2022”. The opening ceremony will be held on 29 May (Sunday), at 2pm, at the Iao Hon Market Park. The event will feature a wide range of intriguing activities, including game booths, workshops, guided tours and a WeChat game with lucky draws. For more information about activities and registration method, please visit the “Museums in Macao” website (www.museums.gov.mo). All are welcome to participate.

The press conference was held today (26 April) at the Macao Grand Prix Museum. Representatives of Macao museums presented various activities to be featured in this edition of the Carnival, including: the Head of the Department of Exhibitions and Museums of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sam Hou In, representing the Heritage Exhibition of a Traditional Pawnshop Business, Taipa Houses, the Museum of Taipa and Coloane History and the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum; the Director of the Macao Museum, Lou Ho Ian; the Acting Curator of the Communications Museum, Chan Cheng Kin; the representative of the Macao Museum of Art and the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, Loi Weng I; the representative of the Fire Services Museum and First-class Chief, Chan Kit Wa; the Director of the Tung Sin Tong Historical Archive Exhibition Hall, Chao Ka Hou; the Controller of the Education and Exhibits Department of the Macao Science Center, Oscar Leong Si Chong; the Head of the Division of the Facilities Management of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Lei Wan Wai, representing the Macao Grand Prix Museum; and the Director of the Maritime Museum, Sit Kai Sin.

The International Museum Day, designated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) on May 18 1977, aims to draw the public attention to museums, promoting the development of cultural undertakings and museums. The theme set by the International Council of Museums for this year’s International Museum Day is “Power of Museums”, in which the unique cultural heritage of Macao’s museums will be displayed through a variety of online and offline activities, in order to inject the community with cultural power and strengthen its connection with museums.

The carnival will be held from 2pm to 6pm on 29 May (Sunday), during which the museums will host a rich variety of activities, including game booths, workshops such as the “Revisiting the Memories of Macao” (Iao Hon District) and guided cultural tours. For more information about the activities and registration method, please visit the “Museums in Macao” website (www.museums.gov.mo). Furthermore, the organizers invited the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province and its subsidiary museums to participate in the event, and the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Hong Kong SAR will also participate in the carnival, displaying publicity stands at the event venue. In May, the museums will also hold other celebratory activities, exhibitions, workshops and guided tours, and will be open to the public at designated times for free. The “One Museum, One Story: Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2022 WeChat Game” will be launched from 1 to 29 May. The public can enter the game page through scanning the game’s QR code or the WeChat official account of the “Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR”. Upon the completion of relevant tasks in the game, participants can receive a prize at a designated museum and participate in the lucky draw on the day of the carnival. Prizes including exquisite gifts from museums and supermarket gift vouchers will be awarded to the winners of the games. For enquiries, please contact Mr. Lam through tel. no. 8988 4000 during office hours.

The Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2022 is jointly organized by the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt, Former Chong Sai Pharmacy, Tung Sin Tong Historical Archive Exhibition Hall, Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao, Heritage Exhibition of a Traditional Pawnshop Business, Fire Services Museum, Maritime Museum, Communications Museum, Museum of Taipa and Coloane History, Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Joseph’s Seminary, General Ye Ting's Former Residence, Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum, Macao Grand Prix Museum, Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, Museum of the Macao Security Forces, Macao Science Centre, Macao Museum, Macao Museum of Art, and Taipa Houses.

The museums will strictly follow the relevant guidelines of the Health Bureau and implement appropriate measures. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention works of the SAR Government, all participants must wear their face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR code” (also known as “Venue code”) and “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing, and follow the anti-epidemic and crowd measures on-site.