According to Reports and data Polyurethane Resin Market Size to Worth USD 1,056.2 Million in 2030

Reports And Data

Increasing adoption of polyurethane resins for wood and floor coatings and Adhesive For the footwear industry are some key factors driving market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyurethane resin market size is expected to reach USD 1,056.2 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for cut and tear resistance resins and increasing adoption of polyurethane resins for wood and floor coatings are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of polyurethane adhesives in the footwear industry is expected to boost growth of polyurethane resin market in near future. Polyurethane adhesives help to decrease the fume or yellow coloring which is caused by over-heating. Polyolefin-based polyurethane adhesives provide high penetration and strong bonds to various materials, especially in footwear assembly which has led to rising demand for such adhesives. Polyurethane-based adhesives are also used in various applications during the manufacturing process of footwear such as lamination of shoe vamp, bonding of counter and insole, and foam pasting which is another factor increasing demand for such adhesives in footwear industry. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in near future.

However, concerns regarding environmental issues associated with these resins are some factors that could hamper revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Polyurethane foam and resins emit toxic fumes if burned. Some polyurethane blowing agents produce greenhouse gases that have a negative impact on the atmosphere. Some polyurethane foams contain non-renewable fossil fuels that are harmful to the environment. Although not as toxic as many other chemicals, it is still harmful to the environment which is expected to restrain revenue growth of the market.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/5060

Further key findings from the report suggest

Water-based resins segment is expected to account for larger market share over the forecast period. Water-based resins are versatile and environment-friendly coating materials and are available in a wide range of harnesses and solids content. Their zero to low volatile organic content facilitates their formulation into a protective coating for a variety of substrates. This is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment.

Construction segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in global polyurethane resin market between 2022 and 2030. Rising demand for materials that are light, strong and durable, easy to install, flexible, and of high-quality during construction of buildings is expected to drive growth of the segment. It is widely used in construction owing to its insulating properties, flexibility, durability, and exemplary strength-to-weight ratio.

North America polyurethane resin market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Rising demand for polyurethane for the lamination and coatings of furniture and wooden floorings for aesthetic apparency is another factor expected to drive revenue growth of the polyurethane resin market.

Companies profiled in the global market report include The Dow Chemical Company, Covestro A.G., BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemical, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Alchemie, Ltd., Shanghai Dongda Polyurethane Co., Ltd., Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd., and Perstorp Holdings AB.

On 03 March 2022, The Dow Chemical Company introduced a new VORASURF Silicone Surfactants product line. The new product is being introduced to meet growing demand for more energy-efficient and environment-friendly spray and building solutions. Silicone performance additives, surfactants, and release agents are among the solutions that the company has developed in collaboration with the polyurethane sector.

To understand how our Polyurethane Resin Market report can bring difference to your business strategy:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/5060

Regional Outlook:

Based on regional analysis, the market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the construction industry in the countries in the region has led to increased usage of these resins for construction purposes, and is expected to drive market revenue growth. Rising demand for non-woven hygiene products in North America is another factor that has increased demand for polyurethane resins, which is expected to drive revenue growth of polyurethane resin market. Increasing demand for lightweight, easy handling, and durable coatings applicators is also expected to boost North America polyurethane resin market revenue growth. Rising demand for polyurethane for the lamination and coatings of furniture and wooden floorings for aesthetic apparency is another factor expected to drive revenue growth of polyurethane resin market.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of water-based resins owing to its sustainability and eco-friendly nature, which is non-toxic for the environment, are driving polyurethane resin market revenue growth. Increasing demand for polyurethane adhesives for shoemaking and fabric production in countries in the region is expected to drive market revenue growth. Rising need for renovation and construction of homes and commercial buildings is increasing the usage of such resins, which is expected to drive Asia Pacific polyurethane resin market revenue growth.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyurethane-resin-market

Segments covered in the report:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Solvent-Based Resin

Water-Based Resin

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Construction

Transportation

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Others

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5060

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Tons, 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Take a Look at our Trending Reports by Reports and data:

Acrylic Fiber Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569416160/exclusive-report-on-global-acrylic-fiber-market-size-to-worth-usd-6-88-billion-in-2030-published-by-reports-and-data

Oleoresins Market: http://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569853888/according-to-reports-and-data-oleoresins-market-size-is-expected-to-boom-usd-2-473-52-million-in-2028

Disinfectant Products Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569853107/disinfectant-products-market-size-to-worth-usd-31-025-60-million-by-2030-key-players-3m-j-j-bd-cardinal-health

Nanoclays Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/569851705/nanoclays-market-size-is-anticipated-to-reach-usd-6-010-74-million-at-a-cagr-of-12-43-by-2030-says-reports-and-data

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.