SENTA Accelerates Growth via New Alliance with South Carolina ENT, SENTA’s First partnership in South Carolina
This strategic partnership extends the SENTA network across three states with more than 100 providers and nearly 50 locations
The relationship with SENTA provides a unique opportunity to closely collaborate with some of the best physicians in the world and gives our patients broader access to leading therapies and treatments”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, SENTA (“Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians”), proudly announces that South Carolina ENT, Allergy & Sleep Medicine (“SCENT”) is joining the physician-led, patient-focused alliance. This new geography with SCENT broadens SENTA’s reach and expertise in a key market by adding 21 providers who work across 10 locations.
— Robert Puchalski, M.D.
“We are one of the largest Otolaryngology practices in South Carolina; we strive to provide the very best care for our patients while creating a superlative work environment for our providers and staff. The relationship with SENTA provides a unique opportunity to closely collaborate with some of the best physicians in the world and gives our patients broader access to leading therapies and treatments,” said Robert Puchalski, M.D., “SENTA’s strong position in the marketplace, top-tier leadership, and abundant resources will accelerate our growth and investment, making it easier for more patients to access this state-of-the-art care while maintaining our high quality of service.”
SCENT is an elite provider of ear, nose, and throat care in South Carolina. SCENT’s downtown Columbia, Irmo, Lugoff, Columbia Northeast and Sumter locations are accredited CT facilities by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission. Additionally, four locations are AASM accredited sleep labs. The group also operates South Carolina’s only comprehensive Vestibular testing and rehab center. This breadth of scope provides the highest level of care and advanced treatment for patients in South Carolina. In addition, SCENT has a partnership with University of South Carolina School of Medicine, providing elective rotations for residents and medical students.
“We are delighted to welcome the excellent providers and team of SCENT to the ever-expanding SENTA platform. They have been providing expert and compassionate care to the South Carolina geography for years,” said Adam Low, CEO, SENTA. “Like other SENTA practices, they have advanced knowledge through clinical research, helping to create new treatments to bring the highest quality of care to patients.”
If interested in learning more about a partnership with SENTA, contact the Chief Development Officer, Zack Usilton at Zack.Usilton@SENTAPartners.com
ABOUT SENTA PARTNERS
Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians (SENTA) is a leading community of the finest ENT and Allergy/Immunology specialists in the Southern region. SENTA is physician led and patient focused, providing the highest quality allergy, asthma, immunology, and otolaryngology care leading to better patient outcomes. Founded in 2019 with an investment from Shore Capital Partners, SENTA provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to our partner practices, empowering physicians to focus on their patients. For additional information on SENTA, please visit www.SENTAPARTNERS.com.
ABOUT SHORE CAPITAL PARTNERS
Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has approximately $3.0 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.
