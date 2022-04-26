How Platinum co-founder Anton Dzyatkovskii gave 200 DeFi projects a voice
SEYCHELLES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anton Dzyatkovskii, a Doctor of Philosophy in Cryptography and his Platinum Software Development Company helped 200 crypto projects to execute successful launches in 2021.
2021 was an explosive year for the crypto industry, which has tripled in size. Thousands of new projects entered the market and Platinum Software Development Company, under the leadership of its co-founder Anton Dzyatkovskii, played an important role in this process. The team helped to incubate hundreds of projects, carefully working through every aspect of their future concepts.
Anton helps startups to be heard, personally selecting the most promising ideas and working on their project development. Platinum provides comprehensive incubation services, thanks to its many outstanding specialists. It is difficult to overestimate the importance of smart project management and the necessary expertise for launching startups. One such bearer of these specialized skills is an experienced and bright individual by the name of Uladzimir Hryneuski (better known as Vlad Grin), who oversees projects at all stages of incubation.
No startup can succeed without high quality packaging. In most cases, this is an expensive get but thanks to the initiative of Head of Design Angelika Erhan, many of the company’s projects receive style and branding advice absolutely free. The Platinum team is always looking to help and support the implementation of promising ideas. This is the company's basic drive, introduced by Anton Dzyatkovskiy who recently received a Ph.D.
Persistence and perseverance
There are certain types of people who are completely devoted to their work, like Anton Dzyatkovskii – a scientist working in the cryptography field for over 10 years. His inexhaustible efforts have recently earned him a Philosophiae Doctor’s degree (Doctor of Philosophy or Ph.D).
This is not a qualification one can attain in a year or even a few. Some people walk this path for half their lives. A doctorate degree is one of the highest levels of recognition for one’s merits. It is not enough to be a good specialist, you need to be outstanding. And most importantly, your discoveries must be innovative and leave an indelible mark in your field.
Modern cryptography is a fairly young science, leaving plenty of room for creativity and new discoveries. If we talk about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology as part of cryptography, then this area is in its infancy. The most valuable specialists are the ones who manage to achieve outstanding results in a relatively short period of time. Anton Dzyatkovskii did it in less than 10 years. But first, let's look at what experience preceded his doctorate degree.
Path to a Ph.D
Anton Dzyatkovskii spent around 9 years in Merlion - holder of 36th place among the largest private companies in Eastern Europe and CIS, according to Forbes. In the role of Sales and CRM/ERP Director, he made $50 million in pure profit/year but was always attracted to FinTech software development.
In August 2015, Anton and his business partner Dan Khomenko founded an international engineering team - Platinum Software Development Company - which has since built a number of innovative financial systems. While helping to develop solutions for Big Data Risk Management for various projects, Anton managed to put together a strong team of more than 150 specialists.
2020-2021 was a breakthrough era for Platinum Software Development Company's activities. Anton Dzyatkovskii and his team of developers, led by Mikhail Kudryashev, conceived and built the first-ever decentralized platform for margin trading, later called Marnotaur. Another revolutionary crypto protocol of theirs is Cheesus - an analytical platform with the most functionality on the market to date for obtaining precise on-chain data. Its authorship belongs to Anton Dzyatkovskii and back-end developer Nick Krasheninnikov.
Since 2012, Anton has been involved in software development that’s tightly connected to cryptography. This area aroused in him a deep level of interest. Since then, Anton has accumulated 10 years of experience in cryptography and software development. Under his strict guidance, complex blockchain platforms and protocols have been created that are used by millions of people.
Recognition
2022 is also turning into a significant year for Anton Dzyatkovskii, having just received his Ph.D from The Paris College of International Education. Passion for one’s work and an insatiable thirst for knowledge leads to social recognition. It took Anton 10 years of hard work to reach this long-awaited milestone. This is what Anton himself had to say about his new degree:
“This is a great achievement for me and I hope it will motivate many people. 10 years is a long time but every day, I learned something new. I sincerely believe in the potential of cryptography, blockchain technology and the whole concept of Web 3.0. Thanks to developments in these areas, humanity will be able to change the world for the better. With a doctorate, it will be much easier for me to get my point across."
Is the world getting better thanks to the actions of people like Anton Dzyatkovskii? For sure. People can take their bright ideas to Platinum Software Development Company and be sure they will be professionally nurtured into a successful startup. Strong leaders gather around their own kind, in this case, there is simply no chance of failure.
Anton Dziatkovskii
