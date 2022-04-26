Automotive Sensors Market Size, Outlook And Forecast | Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive
Automotive Sensors Market Trends – With growing demand for autonomous vehicle, APAC is expected to register the highest market share during the forecast period.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the global Automotive Sensors market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of automotive sensors market
Rise in demand for vehicle electrification, formulation of stringent government regulations related to emissions will drive the automotive sensors market at a high CAGR during the forecast period.
Usage of sensors have been enormous in automotive. Sensors are being used in almost all parts of the vehicle like chassis, engines, clutch, brakes, transmission, control, and safety. Automotive sensors are majorly used in powertrains to monitor speed, position, pressure, gas, and temperature inside the engine. These sensors are required for safe and efficient operations of powertrains. Emission regulations and stringent fuel-efficiency norms formulated by several governments of different countries are propelling the growth of the market in this segment.
The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as:
Key players in the market include Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Allegro Microsystems, Analog Devices, Elmos Semiconductor, and CTS Corporation, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Sensors Market on the basis of Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Applications, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Temperature
Thermocouple
Thermistor
MEMS
Resistance temperature detector
IC temperature sensor
Others
Pressure
MEMS
Strain gauges
Ceramic pressure sensors
Position
Angular
Linear
Oxygen
NOx
Speed
Inertial
Accelerometers
Gyroscopes
Image
Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductors (CMOS)
Charge-coupled Devices (CCD)
Radars
Ultrasonic
Proximity
LiDAR
Others
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Passenger Vehicle
Mid-sized car
Sedan
Minivan
Convertible
Crossover
Hatchback
Others
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Compact
Utility Vehicle
Supermini
Light Truck
Others
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Mobile Truck
Limo
Recreational Vehicle
Towing Truck
Fire Trucks
Others
Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Electric Vehicles
Battery Electric Vehicle
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Gasoline Powered
Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Powertrain
Chassis
Exhaust
Safety & Control
Body Electronics
Telematics
ADAS
Key insights presented in the report:
Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Automotive Sensors market
Sales revenue by key players and new entrants
Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.
Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures
Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities
Automotive Sensors Market segmentation
Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)
Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)
