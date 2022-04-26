Automotive Interiors Market is expected to grow from USD 118.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 163.9 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028 : Greyviews

Automotive Interiors Market are ADIENT, Grupo Antolin, Hyundai Mobis Company, ltd., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Faurecia S.A, Robert Bosch, Visteon Corporation, International Automotive Components Group S.A. (IAC), Lear Corporation, and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors among others. To enhance their market share in the global Automotive Interiors market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Interiors Market is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the upsurge in production and sales volumes of vehicles around the globe coupled with the rising customer preference toward premium features, convenience, and safety. Automotive Interiors are all of the components that are inside a vehicle. It includes the steering wheel, dashboard, door panels, seats, and so on. The interiors ensure safety of passengers while providing and assuring the functions of the instrument panels, doors, seats, and windows. Along with enhancing the user comfort, automotive Interiors boosts the vehicle's aesthetic appearance and efficiency.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/global-automotive-interiors-market/28/request-sample

Key Insights & Findings:

The cockpit module segment led the automotive interiors market and valued at USD 36.88 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is mainly driven rise in demands for premium cockpit in the car as well as need to focus on augmenting appeal of a cabin and modifying it to be a feature-full cockpit.

and valued at USD 36.88 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is mainly driven rise in demands for premium cockpit in the car as well as need to focus on augmenting appeal of a cabin and modifying it to be a feature-full cockpit. The passenger car segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 77.66 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by rise in usage of passenger cars for conveyance in developed as well as developing countries. In addition to this, the car manufacturers are introducing wide range of designs and features, giving the buyers a number of options to choose.

The glass fiber composite segment accounted for the significant market share and valued at USD 40.78 Billion in 2020. Glass fiber composite are rapidly being used in a number of automotive interior applications such as doors, headliners, dashboards, and insulation.

The semi-autonomous segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 74.11 Billion in 2020. Ongoing demand for efficient and safer driving systems encourages development and adoption of semi-autonomous vehicles boosts growth of the segment.

The BEV segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 47.52 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is driven by factors such as supporting government regulations & policies and improvement in battery technology.

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the Automotive Interiors market and valued at USD 41.84 Billion in 2020. Upsurge in vehicle production along with the rising demand for luxury and comfort fuels growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive interiors market. Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to grow at prominent CAGR over the forecast period. This is due to rising trend among the automotive manufacturers to set up their manufacturing plants.

Key players operating in the global automotive interiors market are ADIENT, Grupo Antolin, Hyundai Mobis Company, ltd., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Faurecia S.A, Robert Bosch, Visteon Corporation, International Automotive Components Group S.A. (IAC), Lear Corporation, and Yanfeng Automotive Interiors among others. To enhance their market share in the global Automotive Interiors market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in February 2019, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI), the supplier of automotive interiors partnered with Startup Autobahn in Stuttgart, capital of southwest Germany’s Baden-Württemberg state.

In January 2019, Gentherm, the global developer of innovative thermal management technologies, and Lear Corporation, the automotive technology provider announced a strategic development partnership to drive the future of passenger thermal seating solutions.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/28

Global Automotive Interiors Market by Component:

Cockpit Module

Flooring

Automotive Seat

Door Panel

Interior Lighting

Other

Global Automotive Interiors Market by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Interiors Market by Material:

Leather Fabric

Vinyl

Wood

Glass Fiber Composite

Carbon fiber Composite

Metal

Global Automotive Interiors Market by Autonomous Driving:

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous

Global Automotive Interiors Market by Electric Vehicle:

BEV

FCEV

HEV

PHEV

Global Automotive Interiors Market by Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Korea Southeast Asia

South America Brazil Peru

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia



About the report:

This research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Automotive Interiors market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies. It studies the market essential sides such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to improve market insight.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/28/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Switch Market Size by Type (Ignition Switches, HVAC Switches, Overhead Console Switches, Steering Wheel Switches, Window Switches, Seat Control Switches, Door Switches, Multi-Purpose Switches, Hazard Switches, and Others), Design (Rocker Switches, Toggle Switches, Rotary Switches, Push Switches, and Other Switches), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers and Aftermarket), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-automotive-switch-market/30

Global Automotive Interiors Market Size by Component (Cockpit Module, Flooring, Automotive Seat, Door Panel, Interior Lighting, and Other) Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Material (Leather Fabric, Vinyl, Wood, Glass Fiber Composite, Carbon fiber Composite, and Metal), Autonomous Driving (Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous), and Electric Vehicle (BEV, FCEV, HEV, and PHEV) Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-automotive-interiors-market/28

Global Automotive Seats Market Size by Seat Type (Bucket and Bench/Split Bench), Technology (Standard, Powered, Heated, Heated & Memory, Heated & Ventilated, Heated, Ventilated, and Memory, Heated, Ventilated, Memory, and Massage), Trim Material (Fabric, Synthteic Leather, and Genuine Leather), Material (Aluminum and Steel), Component (Armrest, Pneumatic system, Seat belt, Seat frame & structure, Seat headrest, Seat height adjuster, Seat recliner, and Seat track) Vehicle (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Truck, and Bus) Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV, and FCEV) Off-Highway Vehicle (Construction /Mining Trucks and Agriculture Tractors) Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-automotive-seats-market/26

Global Automotive Forging Market Size by Material (Aluminum and Steel), By Technology (Closed Die, Open Die, and Others), Components (Engine Components, Steering/chassis components, Transmission components, Drive Components, and Other Components), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-automotive-forging-market/18

Global Hybrid Vehicle Market Size by Electric Powertrain type (Parallel Hybrid and Series Hybrid), Component type (Battery, Electric Motor, and Transmission), Propulsion (HEV, PHEV, and NGV, Hybridization (Full Hybrid, Micro-Hybrid, and Mild Hybrid), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-hybrid-vehicle-market/16

Global Brake Friction Market Size by Product Type (Brake Disc, Pad, Shoe, Drum, Liner), Disc Material (Metallic Disc and Ceramic Disc), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Lightweight Commercial Vehicle, Truck, and Bus), Type (Woven and Molded), Regions: Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-brake-friction-market/11

Global Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market Size by Airbags Type (Frontal Airbags, Knee Airbags, and Side & Curtain Airbags) Seatbelts Type (2-point Seatbelts and 3-point Seatbelts), Vehicle (Passenger Cars (PC), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Buses, and Trucks), Component (Airbag Inflator, Airbag Control Unit, and Airbag), and Electric Vehicle (BEV, FCEV, HEV, and PHEV) Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.