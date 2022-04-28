Orthopaedic Surgery Associates (OSA) Opens New West Boynton Beach Office to Meet Needs of Growing Active Population
OSA, Which Has Served Palm Beach County for More Than 40 Years, Will Open its Third South Florida Location on Campus of Bethesda Hospital West on May 2, 2022
Over the past four decades, we have watched as Palm Beach County’s population has grown both in terms of numbers and increased activity levels”BOYNTON BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc. (OSA), Palm Beach County’s leading multi-specialty orthopaedic group, today announced the opening of its third Palm Beach County office on Monday, May 2, 2022. The new office is located at 9868 State Road 7, Suite 225, Boynton Beach, Florida, on the campus of Bethesda Hospital West, part of Baptist Health South Florida.
— Chris Naum, CEO, Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc.
OSA, which has provided orthopaedic musculoskeletal care in Palm Beach County for more than 40 years, currently operates two other Palm Beach County locations:
2828 S. Seacrest Blvd., Suite 104/204, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
1601 Clint Moore Road, Suite 125, Boca Raton, FL 33487
“Over the past four decades, we have watched as Palm Beach County’s population has grown both in terms of numbers and increased activity levels,” said Chris Naum, CEO, Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc. “Our new West Boynton office improves access to care for residents of West Boynton, Lake Worth and Wellington along with other areas of our county that have experienced this expansion without similar growth in their orthopaedic specialists to meet their community needs.”
OSA’s multidisciplinary team of orthopaedic surgeons is one of the nation’s most advanced groups for the diagnosis and treatment of shoulder, spine, upper extremity injuries, hip, knee, foot and ankle and other orthopaedic injuries. All OSA physicians are Board Certified, fellowship-trained and recognized as the top specialists in their respective fields. The physicians are assisted by Registered Physical Therapists, Clinical Exercise Physiologists, Certified Physician Assistants, Occupational Therapists and Certified Hand Therapists.
OSA’s staff currently includes the following physicians:
Eric Shapiro, MD – Sports Medicine – Arthroscopy and General Orthopaedics
Brandon Luskin, MD – Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
Elvis Grandic, MD – Total Hip and Knee Reconstructive Surgery
Charlton Stucken, MD – Sports Medicine – Arthroscopy and Fracture Surgery
Daniel Baluch, MD – Spine Surgery
Jonathan Courtney, MD – Total Hip and Knee Reconstructive Surgery – Sports Medicine
Rodrigo Banegas, MD – Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
Daniel Leizman, MD – Interventional Pain Management
Desiree Garzon, DPM – Foot and Ankle Surgery
To learn more about the OSA practice, physicians and staff, please visit: https://ortho-surgeon.com/physicians/.
Hours of operation for the West Boynton Beach office are as follows: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday
To make an appointment, please call 561-734-5080 or visit www.ortho-surgeon.com
About Orthopaedic Surgery Associates
Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Palm Beach County’s leading multi-specialty orthopaedic group, provides excellent orthopaedic care in a network of Palm Beach County-based orthopaedic clinics. Orthopaedic Surgery Associates’ multidisciplinary team of orthopaedic surgeons is one of the nation’s most advanced groups for the diagnosis and treatment of hand, knee, hip, spinal, foot and other orthopaedic disorders and injuries. Learn more at www.ortho-surgeon.com.
