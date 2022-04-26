Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Expected to Rise at 6.1% CAGR during 2022-2027

Foot Orthotic Insoles Market

The global foot orthotic insoles market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Foot Orthotic Insoles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on foot orthotic insoles market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global foot orthotic insoles market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027.

Foot orthotic insoles, also known as orthoses, refer to shoe inserts that are custom designed to help restore the natural foot function of an individual. They are made using soft foam to relieve the pain for flat feet, alleviate pressure points, and enhance lower limb motion and alignment. They are widely used to treat chronic conditions, such as plantar fasciitis, metatarsalgia, shin pain, overpronation, collapsed arches, bunions, and Achilles tendonitis. As a result, foot orthotic insoles are prescribed by doctors to maintain the arch, provide support, ease foot pain, improve comfort, and enhance mobility.

Market Trends:

The increasing number of patients suffering from foot disorders due to the widespread prevalence of chronic diseases, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and obesity, represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Besides this, the rising incidences of foot injuries on account of the surging participation of individuals in sports and recreational activities have escalated the product demand. Additionally, with the growing awareness regarding abnormal foot development in children, parents are increasingly opting for custom-made foot orthotic insoles to provide support and comfort. Along with this, the expanding geriatric population that is more susceptible to developing orthopedic disorders has accelerated the product adoption rate. Furthermore, several key players are utilizing advanced technologies, such as three-dimensional (3D) printing and digital imaging, to develop innovative insoles with reduced complications and extended life. Apart from this, the launch of personalized orthotic products manufactured using soft, flexible materials, such as plastic foams, cork, and rubber, that offer a precise fit and enhanced comfort has catalyzed the market growth. Other factors, including the rising usage of eco-friendly materials to manufacture orthotic insoles, easy availability of prefabricated insoles via e-commerce platforms, improving healthcare infrastructure, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, and technological advancements, are also creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

• Amfit Inc.

• Bauerfeind AG

• Blatchford Limited

• Cascade Dafo Inc.

• Comfortfit Orthotic Labs Inc.

• Hanger Inc.

• OTTOBOCK SE & CO. KGAA

• Solo Laboratories Inc.

• Spenco Medical Corporation (Implus LLC)

• Superfeet Worldwide Inc

Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, material type, product, application and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Material Type:

• Thermoplastics

• Polyethylene Foams

• Leather

• Cork

• Composite Carbon Fibers

• Others

Market Breakup by Product:

• Prefabricated

• Customized

Market Breakup by Application:

• Sports and Athletics

• Medical

• Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Drug Stores

• Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

• Online Stores

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

