Governor Ducey Names University of Arizona Student To Arizona Board Of Regents

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today named Katelyn N. Rees, a sophomore at the University of Arizona, to a student regent position on the Arizona Board of Regents.

“Katelyn is a dynamic and driven student leader,” said Governor Ducey. “She is an influential member of many university programs and community organizations, and I’m sure her achievements will only continue to grow. As the Board of Regents’ newest member, Katelyn has the skills and experience to represent Arizona’s university students in this critically important role.”

Katelyn is a double major in Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science with a 4.0 GPA. She’s active in school organizations including Chi Omega Sorority. An exemplary student, Katelyn is a student of the Honors college and was offered membership into the national Engineering Honor Society, Tau Beta Pi as a Sophomore.

Katelyn will spend her first year on the board learning procedures, finding ways to reach out to students and learning more about university operations. The second year she will have full voting rights. She will succeed Nikhil Dave, a student from Arizona State University.

“As a proud Arizona native and University of Arizona student, becoming the next Student Regent is the highest honor and a great responsibility,” Katelyn said. “In assuming this leadership role, I look forward to learning the details of what makes Arizona higher education successful and to positively progressing our universities. Similarly, I am grateful for the opportunity to learn from fellow board members and university faculty as I endeavor to discover a greater purpose for myself and my state.”

ABOR is the governing body presiding over Arizona's three public universities. Katelyn joins Northern Arizona University student Rachel Kanyur, who Governor Ducey appointed in 2021, as ABOR’s two student regents.

In the first year of their term, student regents observe and ask questions relevant to the student community. In year two, they begin casting votes on various policies that could have an effect on the student experience.

