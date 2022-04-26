Calcite Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for calcite from the paper industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global calcite market is projected to be valued at USD 14.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The calcite market is witnessing strong growth, which can be attributed to the rising demand for calcite from the paper industry. Calcite is used in paper factories as a filler material in the alkaline paper production process. A major factor responsible for the growing inclination toward calcite amongst paper producers is rising demand for bulkier paper among consumers. Calcite imparts superior optical characteristics to graphic paper and it is comparatively economical. Thus, usage of calcite for paper production is driving the market.

Presently, building and construction projects deploy calcite in limestone and marble forms to make concrete and cement that can be applied in slurry form to offer durability to constructed structures. As per a report published by the Asian Development Bank, developing economies in the Asia Pacific region are required to make an investment of USD 26.00 Trillion for infrastructure development during the 2016–2030 period, which is equivalent to USD 1.70 trillion annually, in order to uphold the growth momentum and eliminate poverty. The rising focus on infrastructure development in the APAC region is estimated to boost the calcite market in the next few years.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/420

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

Key market participants include Nordkalk Corporation, Grupo Claidra, Omya AG, Huber Engineered Materials, Imerys SA, Greer Lime Company, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Mississippi Lime Company, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., and Mineral Technologies Inc.

Highlights from the Report

In August 2019, Graymont made an announcement about acquisition of five lime production facilities and several limestone quarries of Sibelco located on Australia’s east coast

Precipitated calcium carbonate is considered a highly economical mineral for manufacture of high-quality paper and other paper products by the substitution of cost-prohibitive wood pulp and kaolin clay

Demand for calcite in the production of plastics and polymers is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period. Calcite aids in decreasing surface energy and imparts surface gloss and opacity, thereby enhancing surface finish. Besides, with its precisely controlled particle size, calcite improves stiffness and impact strength of plastics.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/420

The report studies the historical data of the Calcite Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global calcite market in terms of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Offline

Online

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paper

Paints & Coatings

Polymer

Building & Construction

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/420

Key Points of Calcite Market:

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Calcite market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-fuel-systems-market

Dermal Regeneration Template Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dermal-regeneration-template-market

Smart Product Vending Machines Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-product-vending-machines-market

Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/maritime-autonomous-surface-ships-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.