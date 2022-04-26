MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems Market Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research

The global MRI Systems Market is projected to be worth USD 8,249.3 Million by 2027

MRI Systems Market Report mainly improves market size,and provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems market.

The rising occurrence of target conditions is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

MRI Systems Market Size – USD 6,097.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends –Increased investments in the field of MRI Imaging

Various initiatives by governments across the globe are a significant factor in promoting women’s health. In the US, a considerable momentum in legislative policies is being emphasized to make reporting of breast density mandatory; thereby, driving the market demand for the mammography system. As per the statistics of WHO 2013, Global Health Estimates, over 500,000 women suffered death in the year 2011 as a result of breast cancer.

In December 2019, Fujifilm made an announcement about the acquisition of Hitachi Diagnostic Imaging Business worth USD 1.6 Billion.

MRI systems offer the benefit of imaging soft body tissue parts that are occasionally hard to view using other types of modalities. MRI is excellent at identifying and locating some cancers. Moreover, an MRI deploying contrast dye is the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumor imaging technique.

Diagnostics centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Diagnostic centers are fitted out with the requisite MRI systems and specialist staff, as well as healthcare personnel, for assisting in the process of detecting diseases in women displaying specific symptoms.

North America contributed to the largest MRI systems market share in 2019. The market domination of the region may be accounted surging acceptance of cutting-edge technologies, highly improved healthcare facilities, the surging incidence of target conditions, and the enactment of numerous initiatives for raising awareness about early disease diagnosis in the region.

Key participants include Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Bruker Corporation, Canon Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Fujifilm, Fonar Corporation, and Aspect Imaging, among others.

Segmental Analysis

The global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global MRI Systems Market on the basis of field strength, architecture, application, end-users, and region:

Field Strength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Very High Field MRI Systems

High Field MRI Systems

Low-To-Mid Field MRI Systems

Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Open MRI Systems

Closed MRI Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Brain & Neurological

Spine & Musculoskeletal

Vascular

Abdominal

Cardiac

Breast

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Key Points of MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Systems market

