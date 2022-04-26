Global Coronary Stents Market is Expected to Reach $15.4 billion by 2030: AMR

Surge in the number of coronary artery diseases among people across the globe, impressive patient results with stenting, and persistent enhancements in coronary artery stents are expected to drive the growth of the global coronary stents market. Based on biomaterial, the metabolic biomaterial segment generated the highest market share in 2020. Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR by 2030.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Coronary Stents Market generated $8.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.4 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Surge in the number of coronary artery diseases among people across the globe, impressive patient results with stenting, and persistent enhancements in coronary artery stents are expected to drive the growth of the global coronary stents market. On the other hand, extortionate cost of procedures related to coronary stents would hinder the growth to some extent. However, significant surge in the demand for coronary stents in developing countries is predicted to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the global coronary stents market, owing to the prevalence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. The global lockdown adversely disrupted the workflow in the healthcare sector as most of the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures were consequently shifted and delayed up to six months, thereby impacting the market negatively.

as most of the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures were consequently shifted and delayed up to six months, thereby impacting the market negatively. However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global coronary stents market based on product, biomaterial, end-user and region.

Based on product, the drug-eluting stents segment generated the highest market share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global coronary stents market. The same segment is expected to cite the fastest CGAR of 6.45% during the forecast period.

Based on biomaterial, the metallic biomaterials held the majority market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global coronary stents market. The natural biomaterial, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global coronary stents market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global coronary stents market report include Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Elixir Medical Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Microport Scientific Corporation.

