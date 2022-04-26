Local Roofing Company in Topeka KS Urges Homeowners to Receive a Roof Inspection
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Topeka Roofers, one of Topeka’s leading roofing companies, is speaking out about the importance of getting roofing inspections this season. Many customers don’t always know that their roof is in distress until visible signs like leaks appear. Unfortunately, by the time visible damage starts to show, the costs of roof prices skyrocket. Something that may have cost a few hundred dollars to patch up may cost thousands when damages aren’t fixed right away. And if the roof damages have caused other problems such as drywall damage or mold growth, it could cost a few hundred more dollars to fix these additional problems. The experts at The Topeka Roofers are encouraging homeowners in the local area to solve these problems while they are minor to minimize the high costs of roof replacement. Ideally, the best way to minimize high costs with roofs is to have roof inspections at least once a year.
One of the biggest problems that homeowners and businesses should be aware of is problems with moss and black algae. These microorganisms grow on the roof, causing damages that aren’t easily detected by an untrained eye. Moss grows in green patches that shoot roots into the roof shingles. As it grows, the shingles may become detached from the roof decking, creating an opening for moisture to enter and start to rot the wood. This can eventually lead to leaks. Another culprit is black algae. It may appear to be a stain on the roof. However, it is a living organism feeding on the granules on the roof, particularly on asphalt roofs. It will slowly erode the roofing materials until they start cracking and falling off the roof, leaving the decking exposed to moisture. Although these microorganisms are visible on high-pitched roofs, there are some locations on the roof where they may grow that aren’t visible. To avoid the extensive damage that these roofs can cause, it’s a good idea to have a roofer check for moss and black algae during inspections.
Many homeowners can lose shingles on their homes due to changes in the weather throughout the year. If the shingles aren’t adequately nailed down, they may come loose when strong wind gusts blow them off. They could also come off if overgrown tree branches hit them as the wind blows. Sometimes missing shingles aren’t always visible from the ground level. That is why it is critical to have a roofer inspect the roof annually to ensure that there aren’t missing shingles in hard-to-see places that could wreak havoc on roofs, causing leaks and wood rot.
Another problem with roofs may start with bad gutters. Homes with gutters that aren’t covered are at a much higher risk than those that aren’t. Leaves, sticks, pests, and nests can clog gutters causing water to get trapped in them. Since the gutter is not carrying water away from the roof, it stagnates, causing damage to the soffit and fascia of the roof, triggering water damage from the outer edges of the roof. But the damages don’t stop at the roof. Water that is not correctly flushing away from the house through the gutter can start pooling around the foundation. This could cause flooding in the basement or crawl space of the home. Having an annual inspection will reveal whether new gutters are necessary. This is especially important before winter sets in since clogged gutters could form ice pockets that may cause the gutters to fall off the house due to the heavyweight.
One more significant reason for getting a roof inspection in Topeka is that the roof may have experienced hail or wind damage during a recent storm. Hail damage leaves a specific pattern that is typically only detectable by an experienced roofer. Therefore, if there has been a recent storm in the area, it’s a good idea to call a roofer as soon as possible to document the damages to start the insurance claim process. Homeowners have about a year to file a claim for hail damage but filing a claim as quickly as possible after the storm is a better option.
For over 20 years, The Topeka Roofers have provided outstanding roofing service to residential and commercial customers in Topeka and Lawrence, Manhattan, Ottawa, Tonganoxie, and Emporia. Their office location is at 600 NW Broad St, Topeka, KS 66608. They specialize in roof repair, roof replacement, and new roof construction using the most high-quality roofing materials available. To learn more about how their team can help establish regular roof inspections, call (785) 384-6400 or visit their easy-to-navigate website at www.thetopekaroofers.com. They're top-rated for roofing in Topeka, KS!
