Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market Growth Factors, Business Developments, Segmentation and Technologies 2022-2030

Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market Size – USD 11,024.00 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.9%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global orthopedics diagnostic devices market size reached USD 11,024.00 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global demand for diagnosis and diagnostic equipment has increased, due to rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders, such as osteoporosis, arthritis, elbow discomfort, and others.

The study on the Global Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market industry.

Arthritis is estimated to affect around 72 million people in the United States by 2030, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and therefore, demand for orthopedic diagnostic equipment is likely to increase in the United States, making it one of the most lucrative markets in the world. Increase in the number of old and obese people is also expected increase the adoption rate of orthopedics diagnostic devices and thus, drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services projections, the country\'s geriatric population would increase to 72.1 million by 2030, more than doubling from 2000. This is expected to increase demand for orthopedics diagnostic devices, as the geriatric population is more prone to orthopedic diseases, such as osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

Top Companies Profiled in the Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market Report Include : Agilent GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd, Esaote S.p.A., Hologic, Inc., Planmed Oy, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, and Stryker.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Key Highlights of Report

X-ray systems segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing use of interventional X-ray systems, including C-arms and others, for image-guided surgeries. Advances in C-arms, including mini C-arms based on digital radiography and flat panel detectors, have been instrumental in driving demand for X-ray equipment globally.

Point of care segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, due to rising demand for point-of-care orthopedics diagnostic devices, among other healthcare devices, owing to increasing preference for portable and less obtrusive medical devices.

North America is expected to register a considerably robust revenue growth rate in the global orthopedics diagnostic devices market over the forecast period, due to direct presence of key regional players, a strong distribution network, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Recent trends in the North America orthopedics diagnostic devices market include use of new polymer materials and development of prosthetic devices as per functional needs of patients.

It exclusively offers details about the regulatory framework and development policies that have been implemented in the market over recent years latest Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market trends The Global Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market report is an all-inclusive document on the current scenario of the global Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global orthopedics diagnostic devices market on the basis of product, type, age group, application, end user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

X-ray Systems

Fluoroscopy

Doppler Ultrasound

Computed Tomography (CT Scan)

Quantitative Computed Tomography

High-resolution peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography (HR-pQCT)

Weight Bearing CT (WBCT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Weight Bearing MRI

Other Devices

Other Diagnostic Devices

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Standalone

Point of Care

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Pediatrics

Adults

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis

Prolapsed Disc

Bone Tumors

Acute Injuries

Trauma

Other Applications

Regional Overview:

The global Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

This survey provides answers to the following important questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market ? What is the market size for the forecast period from 2022 to 2030 ?

What are the main drivers of changing the course of the industry?

Who are the major vendors dominating the Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market industry in different regions? What are their winning strategies to stay ahead of the competition?

What are the market trends for Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market that business owners can trust in the next few years?

What are the threats and challenges that are expected to limit the progress of Orthopedics Diagnostic Devices Market industry in different countries?

What are the main opportunities available to employers during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030 ?

