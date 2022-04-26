Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size Hit USD 3.28 Bn in 2028 | Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group PLC, Qualcomm, etc

Reports And Data

Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Size – USD 1.50 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.3%, Increasing adoption of narrowband IoT solutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing adoption of IoT technology and smart devices and rising adoption of autonomous cars are among some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

The global Over-The-Air (OTA) testing market size is expected to reach USD 3.28 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing adoption of Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology and smart devices, and rising adoption of autonomous cars are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing implementation of OTA testing across the supply chain is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Rapid advancement of IoT technology and increasing penetration of smart devices such as laptops, smartphones, and fitness wearables is expected to further drive market growth over the forecast period. Smart devices are connected with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular networks, which is driving the need for OTA testing to check performance capabilities and ensure various regulatory compliances are met. OTA ensures regular updating of Internet-connected hardware with new settings, software, and/or firmware via Wi-Fi, mobile broadband, and built-in functions in the device OS. Increasing demand for autonomous cars are providing opportunities to automobile manufactures to implement OTA technology in autonomous vehicles. OTA updates are an important constituent of autonomous driving technology, owing to which, major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe are focusing on developing OTA capabilities in the autonomous driving ecosystem. OTA technology along with V2X connectivity allows cars ahead to share detailed information immediately for cars behind, to improve traffic flow, and also to gain information related to traffic jams, weather conditions, alternate routes, road repairs, and vehicle battery charging stations.

Narrowband-Internet-of-things (NB-IoT) technology utilizes existing cellular network infrastructure to deliver excellent coverage and reliable connectivity and is widely adopted by wireless connectivity operators for qualifying the interoperability and compliance of NB-IoT devices. This is expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent going ahead.

However, high cost of testing devices is expected to restrain growth of the global Over-The-Air (OTA) testing market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Major players in the market include Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group PLC, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.KG, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Anristu Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., UL LLC, BluFlux LLC, and Microwave Vision Group (MVG).

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• In April 2021, Eurofins Scientific SE announced the acquisition of A Test Lab Techno Corp. (ATL) to expand wireless testing services in Asia. Through the acquisition, Eurofins will utilize ATL’s mmWave testing and 5G NR sub-6GHz capabilities as well as CTIA-accredited OTA facilities, RG, EMC, SAR, and safety facilities. This will expand Eurofins’ wireless product portfolio and further strengthen its position in the market.

• Service segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, attributable to increasing number of OTE testing services performed for LTE, 5G pre-compliant testing, and to meet Cellular Communication and Internet Association (CTIL) specifications and other regulatory requirements.

• 5G segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to growing emergence of 5G technology and increasing shift towards utilizing OTA methods from traditional cabled methods for testing 5G enabled wireless devices.

• Telecommunication & consumer devices segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, attributable to increasing penetration of IoT-enabled communication devices and increasing investment to develop specifications for OTA testing for IoT-enabled devices.

• Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing adoption of IoT technology, smart devices, and increasing adoption of OTA-certified wireless devices.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Over-The-Air (OTA) testing market on the basis of offerings, technology, application, and region:

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Service

• Hardware

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• LTE

• 5G

• UMTS

• GSM

• CDMA

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Telecommunication & Consumer Devices

• Automotive & Transportation

• Aerospace & Defense

• Industrial

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

