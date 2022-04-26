Consumers Lean Towards RTD Beverages, Prompting Beer Market Growth

Beer Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Beer Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages is expected to drive the beer market growth in the forecast period. RTD is a single-use packaged beverage that is ready for immediate consumption at the time of purchase. RTD drinks are gaining popularity among working adults due to their clean label and functionality. The introduction of new flavors in the range of RTD alcoholic beverages, ease of carrying, and convenience are expected to boost the demand for RTD alcoholic beverages. According to the beer market analysis, increasing demand for RTD beverages, including RTD alcoholic beverages, is expected to drive the alcoholic beverages market going forward.

The global beer market size is expected to grow from $227.62 billion in 2021 to $246.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The global beer global market share is expected to grow to $329.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Beer global market trends include advancements in automation technology and the need to improve customer experience in crowded bars have increased the demand for self-serve beer bars. Self-serve beer bars have taps arranged along a wall with touch screens and card readers. Customers can choose from various options using the touch screen, make payments using plastic RFID cards and dispense beer from taps in the vending machine. Self-serve beer bars help reduce the struggle to order drinks in overcrowded bars. For instance, the PourMyBeer system allows customers to serve themselves using interactive touch screens and taps installed on walls.

Major players covered in the global beer industry are Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Heineken N.V., Carlsberg Breweries Group, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, Constellation Brands, China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, The Molson Coors Brewing Company, Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd, Thai Beverage Public Co., and Kirin Holdings Co Ltd.

TBRC’s global beer market report is segmented by type into ales, lagers, stouts and porters, malts, by distribution channel into off-trade channels, on-trade channels, by packaging into canned, bottled, draught, by category into mass, premium.

Beer Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Ales, Lagers, Stouts & Porters, Malts), By Distribution Channel (Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels), By Packaging (Canned, Bottled, Draught), By Category (Mass, Premium) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a beer market overview, forecast beer market size and growth for the whole market, beer market segments, geographies, beer market trends, beer market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

