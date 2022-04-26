Fuel Additives Market USD 12.87 Billion by 2029 | Fuel Additives Industry Predicted CAGR of 5.9% During (2022-2029)

Companies covered in fuel additives market are BASF SA (Germany), Dow Inc. (U.S.), Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), TotalEnergies (France), Clariant (Switzerland), Chemtura (U.S.), Dorf Ketal Chemicals (India), Innospec Inc. (U.S.) and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fuel additives market size was USD 8.14 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 8.62 billion in 2022 to USD 12.87 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the 2022-2029 period.



This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Fuel Additives Market, 2022-2029.”

The growing demand for advanced and enhanced goods from the car and other end-use sectors, the global fuel additives market is predicted to expand considerably.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

BASF SA (Germany)

Dow Inc. (U.S.)

Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

TotalEnergies (France)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Chemtura (U.S.)

Dorf Ketal Chemicals (India)

Innospec Inc. (U.S.)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fuel-additives-market-102913

COVID-19 Impact

Drop in Fuel Demand Drive to Hamper Fuel Additives Market Growth

The influence of the pandemic on several end-use industries has been meticulously reviewed. The automobile industry has seen a deterioration in demand as a consequence of the shutdown of functioning activity. European vehicle manufacturers were compelled to shut their factories owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific companies had to reduce output at European operations to manage the coronavirus outbreak and plummeting demand.

Report Coverage

The report delivers insightful information gained by methodical analysis done by our analysts. Exhaustive research was carried out to offer the predicted size of the fuel additives market. The data utilized to predict the shares for multiple segments at the national, zonal, and worldwide levels is gained from detailed interviews with various stakeholders. Additionally, we have obtained admittance to manifold global and zonal sponsored databases to present detailed information to make business investment decisions simple for our clients.

Segmentation:

Gasoline Segment to Hold a Significant Share Due to Growth in Automotive Sector

Based on type

deposit control

cetane improvers

lubricity improver

cold-flow improver

stability improver

octane improver

corrosion inhibitors

Geographically

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The market is segmented into gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel in terms of application. The gasoline segment constituted the primary market share.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/fuel-additives-market-102913

Driving Factors

Strict Rules Inflicted by Government Officers to Thrust Market Growth

Owing to the augmented demand for fuel from numerous industries, the market for fuel additives is anticipated to increase promptly. The industry of fuel additives is one that needs extensive research and advanced development. To fulfill the demand from corporations that transform hydrocarbon into fuels to heat energy for different applications such as transportation, electricity production, and others, an extended variety of products has been produced.

The market expansion will be assisted by severe releases control from autos and refineries. Among many aspects endorsing growth and development in the product portfolio of fuel, additives are raising apprehensions about air pollution triggered by the incomplete and complete combustion of hydrocarbons.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Global Share Backed by Increasing Petroleum Exploration

North America held the largest fuel additives market share and was worth USD 2.70 billion in 2021. North America presently dominates the market and is estimated to do so during the forecasted period.

In regards to volume, Europe is anticipated to grow substantially. The market is predicted to be navigated by the well-settled automotive manufacturing sector and increasing demand for passenger vehicles.

Asia Pacific is among the most flourishing regions. Owing to growing demand from nations such as China and India, the fuel additives sector is estimated to be a considerable driver for the market.

Competitive Landscape

Inventive Product Presentations by Prime Players to Boost Market Growth

The pivotal players embrace numerous tactics to bolster their position in the market as dominating companies. One such major approach is procuring companies to spur the brand value among users. Another effective notion is launching innovative products from time to time with a methodical study of the market and its target customers.

Notable Industry Development:

December 2021: BASF unveiled a novel multiuse diesel additive below the brand name KEROPUR-D in South Korea. It is a high performance versatile diesel additive that eradicates deposits from the engine and avoids the formation of novel deposits.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fuel-additives-market-102913

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Fuel Additives Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Fuel Additives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Volume/Value) Deposit Control Cetane Improver Lubricity Improver Cold Fow Imorover Stability Improver Octane improver Corrosion Inhibitor By Application (Volume/Value) Gasoline Diesel Aviation Fuel



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fuel-additives-market-102913

Read Related Insights:

Lubricants Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Automotive Oils, Industrial Oils, Marine Oil and Process Oils), By Grade (Mineral, Synthetic and Semi-synthetic), By Application (Automotive, Industrial and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Bio lubricants Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Hydraulic Fluids, Metalworking Fluids, Chainsaw Oils, Mold Release Agents, Two-Cycle Engine Oils, Gear Oils, Greases, and Others), By End-use Industry (Automotive and Other Transportation, Metalworking, Mining, Forestry, Marine, Engines, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Lubricants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Oil Type (Synthetic, Semi-synthetic, and Conventional or Mineral), By Product Type (Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Transmission Fluids, Coolant, and Brake Fluid & Greases), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com