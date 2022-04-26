With 11.3% CAGR, Video Conferencing Market size worth USD 14.58 Billion in 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global video conferencing market size is projected to reach USD 14.58 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 11.3% during forecast period; Growing Adoption of eLearning and Remote Learning to Fuel Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global video conferencing market size is anticipated to hit USD 14.58 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing remote learning and eLearning adoption, coupled with the increasing incorporation of advanced technologies such as cloud technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are predicted to foster growth for the market. Fortune Business Insights TM has presented this information in its report titled, “Video Conferencing Market, 2022-2029”. The market size stood at USD 6.28 billion in 2021 and USD 6.87 billion in 2022.

Furthermore, the escalating demand for conferencing services and services for enhancing and simplifying business operations are predicted to boost the market’s expansion.

Key Industry Development-

March 2022: 1 Beyond was acquired by Crestron. Crestron aims to enhance its capability and ecosystem in automation, audiovisual, and videoconferencing for collaboration rooms of different purposes, styles, and sizes.





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 11.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 14.58 billion Base Year 2021 video conferencing market Size in 2021 USD 6.28 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered By Component; By Conference Type;

By Deployment; By Enterprises Size; By Application video conferencing market Growth Drivers Increasing Preference for Remote and eLearning to Drive Market Growth High Initial Cost of Hardware Solutions and Privacy Concerns to Inhibit Market Growth





Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Adoption of eLearning and Remote Learning to Fuel Market Growth

eLearning and remote learning have witnessed an uptick in adoption by K-12, universities, schools, and institutions. The pandemic has potentially boosted the demand for video conferencing solutions. Furthermore, the monumental increase in mobile and online banking by end-users has favored the video conferencing market growth as customers opted for video banking options to save money and time. Many major market players are developing and launching new products in the financial and banking sector due to the magnifying demand for video financial services.

However, high privacy concerns and initial hardware solution costs may impede the market’s expansion in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact-

The demand for video conferencing exponentially rose during the pandemic. The implementation of the work-from-home policy amid the pandemic has amplified the market’s expansion. Video conferencing solutions’ adoption by governments and various organizations to curb the virus spread has escalated the market’s growth. The market is likely to witness flourishing growth in the coming years.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this video conferencing market

Regional Insights-

Presence of Key Players to Complement Growth in North America

North America is projected to bestride the global video conferencing market share. The key companies present in the region including Cisco Systems and Microsoft Corporation invigorate the demand for these solutions. Additionally, the early adoption of advanced technologies is predicted to complement the market’s growth.

Europe is anticipated to witness prominent development due to the vast availability of video collaboration solutions. Further, the rising investments by corporations in R&D activities are predicted to stimulate growth in the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit swift expansion in the coming years. The growing demand for video conferencing solutions in the research and education sectors for automated processes is anticipated to boost growth in Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are likely to gain significant growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI.













Segmentation-

On the basis of components, the market is bifurcated into services and solutions. On the basis of conference type, the market is divided into the service-based system, desktop system, integrated system, and telepresence system. On the basis of deployment, the market is categorized into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into large rooms, middle rooms, huddle rooms, and small rooms. Geographically, the market is fragmented into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Report Coverage-

It assimilates the crucial drivers and restraints of the market’s expansion.

It highlights the market’s growth analyzed and forecasted across various geographies.

It includes a detailed description and analysis of various segments of the market.

It highlights the latest key industry developments.

It includes a detailed analysis of the coronavirus pandemic.

Competitive Landscape-

Major Players Emphasize Advanced Technologies’ Adoption to Garner Growth



The major players operating in the market emphasize upgrading current product portfolios by launching new products and solutions. They focus on incorporating advanced technologies to enhance their offerings. The major market players adopt ingenious strategies, including acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, and others to amplify their growth prospects. For instance, Aver Europe introduced a twin-lens conference camera, CAM550, in March 2022. The product has a 4K resolution with wide-angle clarity for use in large and small & medium enterprises.

Companies Profiled in the video conferencing market Share Report:

Avaya, Inc. (U.S.)

AVer Information, Inc. (Taiwan)

Blue Jeans Network Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Logitech International S.A. (Switzerland)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Polycom Inc. (Plantronics Inc.) (U.S.)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (U.S.)





Major Points of Table:

