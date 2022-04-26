Climate Change Is Pushing Vineyards Further Towards The Poles! What Else Is Going On In The Global Wine & Brandy Market?

Wine And Brandy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Recovery from COVID-19 & use of AR mobile applications by producers to promote their products more effectively are major drivers of global wine & brandy market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to an article published on the BBC business news website, the trends are clear in winemaking that a lot of the ‘cool climate’ limits have changed. Grapevines are now growing further north in the northern hemisphere, and further south in the southern hemisphere; they're now growing at 61 degrees north of the equator, which is far outside the 30-50 degrees latitude traditionally considered optimum for wine production. A good example is in Sognefjord, Norway, where there is now an establishing wine growing team with five growers existing within a 20km radius. The Sognefjord, nicknamed the King of the Fjords, is the largest and deepest fjord in Norway and the vines grow on slopes which catch the sun while facing snow-capped mountains. The exceptional quality of the light this far north is a unique benefit, and the sun also reflects from the fjord onto the steep hillside. Although it’s early days with currently only around 20,000 vines, there is a vision that the area will become a little wine district within a five-to-10-year time period. This expansion of the geographic wine growing boundaries, North and South, has contributed to the overall increase in the global wine and brandy market, which aligns with The Business Research Company’s recent report of robust growth in the sector.

Reference to the Global Market Model data reflects this growing demand in the Wine and Brandy Global Market Report 2022 which is anticipated to grow from $149.1 billion in 2021 to $168.0 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%, and then onwards to $265.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%. Western Europe, of which Norway is a small but growing part, is the largest region within the global wine and brandy market with a projected 33% share of the global market in 2022, and this is expected to grow further to a 35% share by 2026. Asia Pacific is the second largest region at around 29% of the global market in 2022.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021 with restrictions on the trade of non-essential goods and the fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributing to the decline. However, it is expected that the wine and brandy manufacturing market will recover swiftly from the pandemic shock across the forecast period. Additionally, wine manufacturers are increasingly using augmented reality mobile applications to more effectively promote their products, which is another driver of the market. Mobile phones with augmented reality applications when held over a wine bottle label display creative video content that conveys a brand’s story and helps engage customers. For instance, Treasury Wine Estates launched the 19 Crimes augmented reality mobile application that animated criminals pictured on its bottle labels when a phone camera is pointed.

The wine and brandy market consists of sales of wines, ciders, fortified wines and brandies by entities that grow grapes and other fruits, and/or produce wines and brandies, and blend wines and brandies. The companies in the wineries industry process raw materials into wines, brandies, ciders and fortified wines, and package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. Their produce includes table wines, champagne, alcoholic cider, fortified wines, ice wines, sparkling wines and vermouth.

The Wine and Brandy Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wine and brandy market overviews, analyzes and forecasts wine and brandy market size, share, wine and brandy market players, wine and brandy market segments and geographies, the market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

