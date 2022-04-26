Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market size is expected grow from $ 12.23 billion in 2021 to $ 13.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the commercial UAV market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market is expected to reach $ 22.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%. Increasing applications of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the commercial sectors contributed to the unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market growth.

The global market for the unmanned commercial aerial vehicles consists of sales of unmanned commercial aerial vehicles, which are miniature pilotless aircraft including remotely piloted aerial vehicles and unpiloted aerial vehicles, controlled to carry small payloads, perform delivery and minor services, commercial inspections and operations such as photography and videography. The market consists of revenue generated by the company’s manufacturing the unmanned commercial aerial vehicles by the sales of these products.

Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Market Trends

Unmanned commercial aerial vehicle manufacturing companies are implementing improved batteries in their UAVs which could fly for longer and farther on just a single charge. Improvements in battery technology can be seen by the replacement of lithium-ion batteries with lithium metal batteries which have twice the capacity and half the size when compared with the former ones.

Global Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Market Segments

By Segment: Fixed-Wing UAVs, Multi-Rotor Aerial Vehicles, Rotary Blade Type UAVs

By End-User: Agriculture, Energy, Public Utilities, Construction, Media and Entertainment, Government, Others

By Mode Of Operation: Remotely Piloted, Optionally Piloted, Fully Autonomous

By Geography: The global commercial UAV market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market overviews, unmanned commercial aerial vehicle industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global unmanned commercial aerial vehicle global market, unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market share, unmanned commercial aerial vehicle global market segments and geographies, unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market players, unmanned commercial aerial vehicle global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The unmanned commercial aerial vehicle market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems, DJI, Elbit Systems, General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman, Parrot SA, and Textron Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

