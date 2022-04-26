Articulated Robot Market Report 2022, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Articulated Robot Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global articulated robot market reached a value of US$ 8.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2027.
Report Metric
Historical: 2016-2021
Base Year: 2021
Forecast Year: 2022-2027
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
An articulated robot is an industrial robot that consists of rotary joints powered by servo motors to allow a full range of motion. It is commonly utilized for performing a variety of processes, such as wielding, assembling, painting, material handling, dispensing, and loading/unloading. Articulated robots are highly durable, cost-effective, and generate precise output. On account of these benefits, they are widely adopted across the aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries.
Market Trends
The growth of the global articulated robot market can be attributed to the rising establishment of smart factories and the emerging trend of factory automation. Additionally, the growing need for operational efficiency in assembly lines is catalyzing the employment of these robots across industries, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Articulated robots also provide flexibility within production operations with a high payload capacity, which is contributing to their increasing demand for performing industrial tasks. Other factors, including significant growth in the automotive and electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industries, are further escalating the demand for articulated robots across the globe.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
ABB Ltd. (SWX: ABBN)
American Robot Corporation
Aurotek Corporation (TPE: 6215)
Denso Wave Incorporated
Fanuc Corporation (TYO: 6954)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (TYO: 7012)
Kuka Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TYO: 6503)
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (TYO: 6474)
Nimak GmbH
Seiko Epson Corporation (TYO: 6724)
Yaskawa Electric Corporation (TYO: 6506)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of payload, function, type, component, end use industry and geography.
Breakup by Payload:
Upto 16 Kg
16 to 60 Kg
60 to 225 Kg
More Than 225 Kg
Breakup by Function:
Handling
Welding
Dispensing
Assembling
Others
Breakup by Type:
4-Axis or Less
5-Axis
6-Axis or More
Breakup by Component:
Controller
Arm
End Effector
Drive
Sensor
Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics
Metal and Machinery
Food and Beverages
Precision Engineering and Optics
Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
