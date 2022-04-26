Articulated Robot Market Report 2022, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Articulated Robot Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global articulated robot market reached a value of US$ 8.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An articulated robot is an industrial robot that consists of rotary joints powered by servo motors to allow a full range of motion. It is commonly utilized for performing a variety of processes, such as wielding, assembling, painting, material handling, dispensing, and loading/unloading. Articulated robots are highly durable, cost-effective, and generate precise output. On account of these benefits, they are widely adopted across the aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries.

Market Trends

The growth of the global articulated robot market can be attributed to the rising establishment of smart factories and the emerging trend of factory automation. Additionally, the growing need for operational efficiency in assembly lines is catalyzing the employment of these robots across industries, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Articulated robots also provide flexibility within production operations with a high payload capacity, which is contributing to their increasing demand for performing industrial tasks. Other factors, including significant growth in the automotive and electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industries, are further escalating the demand for articulated robots across the globe.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

ABB Ltd. (SWX: ABBN)

American Robot Corporation

Aurotek Corporation (TPE: 6215)

Denso Wave Incorporated

Fanuc Corporation (TYO: 6954)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (TYO: 7012)

Kuka Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TYO: 6503)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (TYO: 6474)

Nimak GmbH

Seiko Epson Corporation (TYO: 6724)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (TYO: 6506)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of payload, function, type, component, end use industry and geography.

Breakup by Payload:

Upto 16 Kg

16 to 60 Kg

60 to 225 Kg

More Than 225 Kg

Breakup by Function:

Handling

Welding

Dispensing

Assembling

Others

Breakup by Type:

4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More

Breakup by Component:

Controller

Arm

End Effector

Drive

Sensor

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics

Metal and Machinery

Food and Beverages

Precision Engineering and Optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

