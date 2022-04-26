Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fishing, hunting and trapping market size is expected to grow from $936.4 billion in 2021 to $1,031.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. As per TBRC’s fishing hunting and trapping market research the market size is expected to grow to $1,507.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The fishing, hunting, and trapping market consists of sales of fishing, hunting, and trapping products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in fishing (including commercial aquaculture), hunting, and trapping activities. This market excludes processed products such as canned food and game meat (after butchering). This market also excludes proceeds from captive (internal) consumption of the 'fishing, hunting, and trapping' produce for further processing.

Global Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Market Trends

Technological advanced Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) are increasingly being adopted by the fishing companies for increased production. FAD is a structure or device, made of any material, used to lure fish. In recent years, the FAD is available with sonar and satellite buoys for receiving efficient tracking information related to marine animals.

The global fishing, hunting, trapping market is segmented:

By Type: Fishing, Hunting and Trapping

By Application: Sportfishing Association, Fishing Organization, Others

By Geography: The global fishing, hunting and trapping market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fishing, hunting and trapping market overview, fishing hunting and trapping market analysis and forecasts market size and fishing hunting and trapping market growth, fishing, hunting and trapping global market share, fishing, hunting and trapping market segments and geographies, fishing, hunting and trapping market players, fishing, hunting and trapping market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fishing, hunting and trapping market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fishing, Hunting And Trapping Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Angler's Legacy, American Sportfishing Association, Keep America Fishing Organization, National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers, National Rifle Association.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

