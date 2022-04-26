Submit Release
Gas industry centre, seaport worth $5.5 billion to be developed in Quảng Trị

VIETNAM, April 26 -  

At the signing ceremony. Việt Nam’s BB Group and the US’ Quantum Group will jointly develop a gas industry centre and a seaport worth combined $5 billion in the central province of Quảng Trị. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyên Lý

QUẢNG TRỊ — Việt Nam’s BB Group and the US’ Quantum Group will jointly develop a gas industry centre and a seaport in the central province of Quảng Trị, according to an agreement signed by the two corporations and the provincial People’s Committee in Đông Hà City on Monday.

Both projects will be located in the Quảng Trị Southeast Economic Zone.

The 140ha gas industry centre will be built from 2022 to 2030 with total investment of US$5 billion. It will include a natural-gas processing plant, a liquefied natural gas plant, and onshore gas and floating gas storage facilities.

The 275ha Quảng Trị seaport will cost about $500 million. It will be capable of accommodating ships of up to 180,000 tonnes, and is planned for completion by 2025.

According to a representative from BB Group, the two projects are expected to create socio-economic breakthroughs for Quảng Trị. — VNS

 

