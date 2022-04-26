HCM City port poised to increase refrigerated container services rates

VIETNAM, April 26 -

Cargo containers at Tân Cảng - Cát Lái Port in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Tiến Lự

HCM CITY — Tân Cảng - Cát Lái Port in HCM City has increased service charges for packing, loading and unloading of refrigerated containers with effect from May 1.

The tariffs for packaging frozen preserved goods will go up from VNĐ970,000-1.4 million ($US42-60) per container to VNĐ1.3-1.8 million ($56-78) depending on type.

For frozen seafood products wrapped in plastic film, it will go up from VNĐ1.7-2.4 million ($74-104) to VNĐ2.3-3.3 million ($100-143).

The Tân Cảng Sài Gòn (Sài Gòn New Port) Corporation, the operator of the port, said the hikes are meant to correspond with the general price levels in the region and help improve service quality.

There is also upward pressure due to global factors, it said.

The shipment of refrigerated containers through Tân Cảng - Cát Lái has increased significantly, and so it has upgraded infrastructure and equipment, it said.

Seafood and fruit exporters need refrigerated containers for shipping their goods long distances to places like the US and Canada.

Since last year, they have also been facing a shortage of empty refrigerated containers in Việt Nam because a huge number has been stuck in the US due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is estimated that the cost of sea freight under long-term contracts has increased by nearly 97 per cent from a year ago. — VNS