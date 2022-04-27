Advance-fee loan scams ramping up: Cyber-Forensics.net alerts loan borrowers-demonstrates common red flags to stay aware
Loan scammers use various social engineering tactics to steal money from borrowers. They target these vulnerable groups in the name of government agents.
Scammers get in touch with borrowers promising advance fee loans irrespective of their bad credit history and asking for upfront fees. But this is a scam.”SOFIA, BULGARIA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An advance fee loan is one of the strategies that millions of borrowers consider when they want to pay for auto repairs, consolidate credit card debt, pay mortgages, and other emergencies. But in recent months, scammers have been posing as bank officials and promising loan borrowers they will get a loan in advance.
Cyber-Forensics.net, a cyber forensics service that actively works to help online scam victims recover their funds lost in various scams, including investment scams, cryptocurrency scams, etc., informs:
"Scammers get in touch with borrowers promising advance fee loans irrespective of their bad credit history and asking for upfront fees. But this is a scam. " There is no loan and no lender who doesn’t check credit history.
How does an Advance-Loan Scam Work?
As per the Federal Trade Commission, "advance-fee loan scams target people who have bad credit or trouble getting a loan for other reasons." The scammers post ads, often online. Many buy lists of the names of people who have searched or applied online for payday or other loans.
Fund recovery agent Peter Thompon adds to the statement saying:
Sometimes, borrowers also receive an email or SMS along with a link (also called phishing) to a fake website or receive a call from a supposed lender that claims to be working with the bank and asks for personal information. In reality, it’s a lie and part of a telephone scam.
Timothy Benson, who is also considered the best Crypto recovery service expert in the firm, says "advance-loan scams have become extremely sophisticated." At times, it is challenging to separate them from genuine companies. However, there are common red flags that can help victims identify the scammers and stay protected. "
Red Flags Loan Applicants should be looking for:
The following are red flags of an advance-fee loan scam:
◉ Requesting payment in advance: Never give credit card or bank account credentials to anyone promising a rapid loan in exchange for a fee paid in advance. Legitimate lenders will not charge any fees until after the loan has been granted.
◉ There will be no credit check: The majority of reputable lenders will not authorize a personal loan without first checking the borrower's credit history. Individuals or businesses with negative credit or debt difficulties are frequently targeted by scammers, who tempt them with loan offers that real financial institutions cannot supply.
◉ Scammers frequently claim to have special connections or to be able to allocate loans that other organizations cannot.If the credit limit or interest rate on a loan is higher or lower than usual, it's a sign to worry.
◉ Scammers put pressure on borrowers to make a decision right away. Scammers will typically pressurize their targets to make a decision right away. On the contrary, legitimate lenders offer sufficient time for borrowers to make informed decisions. They will also allow them to check reviews and read terms and conditions.
Ways to Quickly Spot a Advance-Fee Loan Scam
Aside from unscrupulous lenders that demand money upfront, there are a few essential techniques to spot a loan scam right away.
◉ The lender lacks a current physical address: If a lender refuses to furnish a physical address, that's a red flag. Even if the lender provides an address, make sure to run it on Google. But also beware, there may be scammers posting fake Google ads as well.
◉ The lender does not provide any written documentation: All loan offers must be written down. If someone calls with a loan offer, it’s easy to identify right away that it’s a fraudster.
◉ The lender's website appears to be fake: A reputable lender will have a secure, user-friendly website that includes information about the company, the types of loans they offer, a rate comparison tool, and other useful information for potential consumers. Check elsewhere if they don't have a website or if their website isn't secure or looks fake.
◉ Check whether credit history is irrelevant to the lender: Any reputable lender will want to know this basic information before issuing a loan. If the organization doesn’t show a previous credit score, it’s a red flag.
◉ The terms and conditions appear dubious: All costs and loan details will be disclosed upfront by reputable lenders, and users won't be asked to pay until the loan is authorized. There's a significant probability that the loan specifics are a fraud if they're too generic or don't include real numbers.
◉ The lender isn't authorized to operate in a specific state: Lenders are usually required to register in the states where they operate. If these firms aren’t discoverable, it’s a scam.
What to do if scammed?
When borrowers have been targeted by advance-fee loan scammers, they should report the matter immediately. Individuals can reach out to local law enforcement and bank authorities to seek proper guidance.
How Can Fund Recovery Services Help Loan Scam Victims?
Funds recovery services are legitimate companies that are equipped to help scam victims take control of their lost funds by following a law-complaint procedure. Therefore, it is important to look for a credible firm as well. Here are some of the trustworthy signs to look for when hiring a fund recovery company:
◉ The company has a favorable online presence and maintains a good website.
◉ The official website offers a clear explanation of what they do, and the content makes sense.
◉ The services are registered with the government.
