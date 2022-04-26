Significant Growth In The DTP Vaccines Market Results From Government Initiatives

DTP Vaccines Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governments across the world are encouraging the R&D of DTP vaccines to disallow the spread of the diseases. Countries such as India have the Universal Immunisation Programme that aims to provide recommended vaccines against tuberculosis, polio and other diseases including diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough for all Indian children. The country regularly conducts vaccination drives, which is expected to positively impact the growth of the market. These initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the global DTP vaccines market in the forecast period.

Companies in the DTP vaccines market are increasingly investing in manufacturing DTP combination vaccines, which reduces multiple vaccination shots for immunization against infectious disease. DTP combination vaccines such as tetravalent (DTP-HepB), pentavalent (DTP-HepB-Hib) and hexavalent vaccine (DTP-Hib-HepB-IPV) are available to provide the same protection as individual vaccine shots given separately.

The global DTP vaccines market size is expected to grow from $4.00 billion in 2021 to $4.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The DTP vaccine market share is expected to reach $5.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Major players covered in the global DTP vaccines industry are Merck & Co, Sanofi, GSK, Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Seqirus, AJ Vaccines, and Bionet-Asia.

TBRC’s global DTP vaccines market report is segmented by product type into DTaP, TD, Tdap, by disease into diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, by end-user into hospitals, clinics, vaccination centers.

