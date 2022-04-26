Cement Industry Exhibiting 5.1% CAGR During 2022-2029 | Cement Market to Reach USD 481.73 billion by 2029

Companies covered in the cement market are CEMEX, HeidelbergCement, InterCement, LafargeHolcim, CRH plc, The Siam Cement Group, Titan Cement Company S.A., Aditya Birla Ultratech, Votorantim Cimentos, Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., Mitsubishi Cement Corporation, Argos USA Corporation, CNBM International Corporation, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, Drake Cement LLC and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cement market size was pegged at USD 326.81 billion in 2021. The market is estimated to rise from USD 340.61 billion in 2022 to USD 481.73 billion by 2029 at a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period. According to the analysis, burgeoning population and expansion of infrastructural developments have fueled the demand for blended, portland other cement. The rising footfall of healthcare centers and hospitals has further accentuated the need for concrete.

Major Players Profiled in the Cement Market Report:

CEMEX (Mexico)

HeidelbergCement (Germany)

InterCement (Brazil)

LafargeHolcim (Switzerland)

CRH plc (Ireland)

The Siam Cement Group (Thailand)

Titan Cement Company S.A. (Greece)

Aditya Birla Ultratech (India)

Votorantim Cimentos (Brazil)

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (Italy)

Mitsubishi Cement Corporation (U.S.)

Argos USA Corporation (U.S.)

CNBM International Corporation (China)

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation (Japan)

Drake Cement LLC (U.S.)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cement-market-101825

Report Coverage

The report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue and volume. It has also delved into Porters’ Five Force Analysis SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have been used to provide a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources, such as annual reports, press releases, white papers and journals.

Segmentations

In terms of the type, the market is segmented into blended, portland and others.

Based on the application, the industry is segregated into non-residential and residential.

On the geographical ground, the market covers Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

Green Cement Trend & Surged Demand from Construction Sector Boost Growth

Stakeholders are poised to explore opportunities in environmentally friendly and sustainable buildings in the ensuing period. Cement market growth will be pronounced following the penetration of sustainable solutions to address environmental concerns. It is worth noting that the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) recommends the production and use of new environmentally sustainable and cost-effective products. Furthermore, an exponential rise in the construction of apartments, office buildings, airports, malls and industries will augur well for the industry outlook. Bullish demand for precast products, including roof tiles, panels and blocks, will act as a growth enabler in the ensuing period.

However, stringent government regulations on carbon emissions from manufacturing plants could challenge leading companies gearing to expand their portfolios.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cement-market-101825

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Observe Investments Galore with Surging Investments in Infrastructure Activities

Leading companies are likely to bank on the expansion of construction activities across China, India and Australia. For instance, China is likely to lead from the front against the backdrop of soaring population and expansion of commercial buildings. Asia Pacific market size stood at USD 230.67 billion in 2021 and will witness a similar trend in the wake of investments in residential spaces.

North America cement market share will grow substantially during the assessment period in the light of robust government policies, including housing schemes. Moreover, bullish construction of school facilities and hospitals will bode well for the regional outlook. The industry outlook will be robust with the presence of leading companies across the U.S. and Canada.

Stakeholders envisage the Middle East & Africa to provide promising growth opportunities on the heels of bullish infrastructural activities in Saudi Arabia. A notable surge in mining and oil exploration activities will boost the regional outlook. Leading companies could expand their footprint across the region, partly due to investments in construction activities.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players Prioritize Organic and Inorganic Strategies to Tap into Markets

Leading companies are likely to invest in technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions, product rollouts and R&D activities. Moreover, focusing on product offerings could foster a geographical footprint over the next few years.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/cement-market-101825

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Cement Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Read Related Reports:

Calcium Formate Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Feed Grade, Industrial Grade), By Application (Feed, Construction, Leather, Chemical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Paints and Coatings Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Resin (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, PU, and Others), By Technology (Waterborne, Solvent Borne, Powder Coating, and Others) By Application (Architectural, Automotive OEM, Marine, Coil, General Industries, Protective Coatings, Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Precast Concrete Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Building Components, Transportation, Water & Waste Handling, and Others), By End-Use (Residential, and Non- Residential) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cement-market-101825

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com