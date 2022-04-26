Fiber Cement Market size is projected to reach USD 21.40 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.8% | Report by Emergen Research
Fiber Cement Market Trend – Rapid industrialization in developing countries
The Global Fiber Cement Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Fiber Cement Market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Fiber Cement Market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Fiber Cement Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Fiber Cement Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.
The fiber cement market is estimated to reach value of USD 21.40 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market include durable nature of fiber cement, prohibition on the usage of asbestos, and increase in the demand for fiber cement in construction activities.Fiber cement siding is considered to have a longer lifespan compared to other materials used in construction. Fiber cement siding is used extensively not only by home-owners but also by builders and contractors. As per a recent study by the University of Minnesota, fiber cement is considered the best combination of low cost, high durability, and less impact on the environment.
Key players operating in the market are James Hardie Industries Plc., CSR Limited, Etex Group NV, Alpha Roofing Industries LLC, Toray Corporation, Shandong Cement, American Fiber Cement Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, Cembrit Holding A/S, and Swiss Pearl
Competitive Landscape:
Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.
Segmental Analysis
The global Fiber Cement market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Fiber Cement sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
In April 2018, James Hardie Industries Plc. acquired XI (DL) Holdings GmbH and its subsidiaries, including Fermacell GmbH, from Xella International S.A. James Hardie Industries Plc is a global building materials company and one of the largest manufacturers of fiber cement globally.
Based on application, the market has been classified into flooring, siding, wall partitions, molding & trim, and roofing. The siding segment is projected to expand at a significant rate of 4.2% during the forecast period. Siding is durable, fireproof, and insect resistant. Also, it performs extra-ordinarily during any natural calamity.
North America is projected to dominate the global fiber cement market during the forecast period. The strict rules and regulations regarding prohibition on usage of asbestos as a material in the construction sector have played a role of driving factor for the market in the region. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region during the forecast period.
For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global fiber cement market based on application, material, end-user, and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)
Flooring
Siding
Wall Partitions
Molding & Trim
Roofing
Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)
Cellulosic Fiber
Portland Cement
Silica
End-user Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)
Residential
Non-residential
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Russia
U.K.
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest of MEA
Key questions addressed in the report:
Who are the leading players dominating the global Fiber Cement Market?
Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?
Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?
How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Fiber Cement in this industry vertical?
