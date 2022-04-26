Next Generation Batteries Market Study Reveals Size, Share, Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for more efficient and cost-effective batteries is driving global next generation batteries market growth.

Emergen research latest document, titled ‘Next Generation Batteries Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Next Generation Batteries market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Next Generation Batteries market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Next Generation Batteries industry entails useful insights into the estimated Next Generation Batteries market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future. Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans. The primary addressees of this report include some of the globally renowned venture capitalists. The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Next Generation Batteries market.

The next generation batteries market is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.84 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.6% in 2027, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing investment by OEMs such as BMW Group, Volkswagen, and Daimler for production of more efficient and cost-effective batteries. Increasing research and development activities for production of advanced next generation batteries with better fire resistance, longer life span, and quicker charge rate are key factors expected to drive growth of the global next generation batteries market. Major manufacturers of next generation batteries are investing significantly in development of high-power and safe battery technologies using 3-dimensional structures with high-density solid electrolytes and electrodes.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Next Generation Batteries Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key players in the market include Sion Power Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi, Ambri Inc., NantEnergy Corporation, Phinergy, LG Chemicals, Samsung, Mitsubishi Chemical and Amprius Inc.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2020, Panasonic announced investment of an additional USD 100 million in a battery producing factory in Nevada, US. This expansion is expected to drive battery supply to automaker, Tesla, for the production of its electric vehicles.

The consumer electronics segment accounted for largest market share of 42.9% in 2019. Rising purchasing power of consumers in developing economies has resulted in increased demand for electronic devices, which is further driving demand for advanced next generation batteries in the consumer electronics sector.

The lithium sulphur segment revenue is expected to expand at rapid CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Lithium sulphur batteries are being increasingly adopted in the manufacture of automotive and consumer electronics products owing to longer life span, and being more environmentally sustainable to produce in comparison to lithium-ion batteries.

Emergen Research has segmented the global next generation batteries market on the basis of end-use, type, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Transportation

Energy Storage

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Nickel cadmium

Lithium ion

Magnesium ion

Lithium Sulphur

Solid Electrodes

Ultra-capacitors

Metal air

Nickel metal hydride

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Next Generation Batteries industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Next Generation Batteries?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

